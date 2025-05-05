Can Tesla Keep the Streak Alive? Eyes on Third Weekly Gain

Tesla ’s (TSLA) stock fell less than 1% to $284.95 in premarket trading, despite aiming for a third consecutive weekly gain, following a 0.8% rise last week and an 18% surge after its first-quarter earnings.

Tesla’s self-driving progress was showcased during a tour in Austin, with the company’s focus on autonomous technology driving its 55% stock gain over the past 12 months, despite a 29% year-to-date decline.

Tesla’s (TSLA) edged lower, slipping less than 1% to $284.95 in Monday’s premarket trading, mirroring broader market declines. S&P 500 futures fell 0.84% to 5,661.00, while Dow futures dropped 0.64% to 41,160.00. Despite the modest pullback, Tesla is poised for a third consecutive weekly gain, following a 0.8% rise last week and an impressive 18% surge the prior week, spurred by the company’s first-quarter earnings report. While the earnings themselves disappointed, with an operating profit of $399 million – down 66% year over year and well below Wall Street’s $900 million estimate – investor enthusiasm was driven by Tesla’s reaffirmed commitment to its autonomous driving ambitions.

The company’s focus on launching a self-driving taxi service by June has captured market attention, with Tesla’s AI account on X emphasizing the approaching deadline, noting on May 1 that June 1 was 31 days away. This timeline for the robo-taxi initiative, a cornerstone of Tesla’s growth narrative, has bolstered shareholder confidence in the potential of autonomous technology to drive future revenue streams. A glimpse of Tesla’s progress surfaced over the weekend when Fox News host Lara Trump observed vehicles autonomously navigating off the assembly line during a tour of the Austin, Texas plant, highlighting incremental advancements in the company’s self-driving capabilities.

Tesla’s stock performance reflects a mixed picture, with shares down 29% year to date but up 55% over the past 12 months, underscoring volatility tempered by long-term optimism. The company’s ability to transition its self-driving technology from controlled environments to complex urban settings remains a critical challenge, yet Tesla’s leadership expresses confidence in meeting the June deadline. Investor sentiment hinges on the transformative potential of the robo-taxi service, which could redefine Tesla’s market position by tapping into the growing demand for autonomous mobility solutions. As the company navigates operational hurdles and competitive pressures in the electric vehicle sector, its ability to deliver on this ambitious timeline will be pivotal in sustaining the market’s faith in its innovation-driven growth strategy.

