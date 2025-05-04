Palantir Bull Who Rode a 600% Surge Just Hiked the Target Again

Palantir Technologies ’ (PLTR) stock surged 340% in 2024 and 63% in 2025, outperforming the S&P 500’s 24% gain and 3% decline, respectively, hitting analyst Stephen Guilfoyle ’s $122 price target on May 2.

Guilfoyle, who bought shares at $16 in 2023, set a new $153 price target – the highest on Wall Street – after navigating volatility, selling at $113 and repurchasing between $102 and $68 as the stock bottomed at $66.12 on April 7.

Palantir Technologies (PLTR) has emerged as a standout performer in the AI-driven tech surge, with its stock soaring 340% in 2024 and climbing an additional 63% in 2025, reaching a peak after surpassing analyst Stephen Guilfoyle’s $122 price target on May 2, despite the S&P 500’s 24% return in 2024 and a 3% decline in 2025. Guilfoyle, who first bought shares at $16 in 2023, has consistently championed Palantir, citing its debt-free balance sheet, $1.25 billion in adjusted free cash flow in 2024, and robust AI platform (AIP) demand, which CEO Alex Karp described as unprecedented in 20 years. The company’s Q4 results underscored this momentum, with U.S. business growing 52% year-over-year, closing 32 deals worth $10 million or more, and achieving 36% revenue growth, contributing to a full-year increase of 29%, alongside profitability with adjusted earnings per share of 7 cents and full-year EPS of $0.41.

The broader AI boom, ignited by OpenAI’s ChatGPT reaching one million users post its December 2022 launch, has fueled demand across industries, with Palantir’s expertise in data management – honed through its Gotham platform for government counterterrorism and enterprise solutions – positioning it to capitalize on AI applications in banking, drug development, manufacturing, retail, and military operations. However, 2025 brought volatility, as tariff concerns and fears of a spending pullback following rapid AI infrastructure growth caused Palantir’s stock to dip to $66.12 on April 7, before rebounding sharply after President Trump paused reciprocal tariffs for 90 days on April 9, sparking a market rally. Guilfoyle navigated this turbulence, selling shares at $113 in February, then repurchasing two-and-a-half times that amount between $102 and $68, a move that paid off as the stock surged past his earlier target.

Guilfoyle remains bullish, setting a new $153 price target – the highest on Wall Street and 23% higher from Friday’s $124.28 close – while planning to sell some shares to lock in gains, reflecting his strategy of capitalizing on volatility for long-term growth. Palantir’s trajectory validates his 2023 thesis and his 2024 and 2025 endorsements as his top stock pick, despite market concerns over tariff-driven volatility and potential spending slowdowns from giants like Microsoft (MSFT) and Amazon (AMZN). The company’s ability to secure large contracts and drive AI innovation across sectors highlights its resilience, though Guilfoyle’s cautious optimism acknowledges the potential for future dips, which he views as buying opportunities for a stock he holds for himself, his children, and future generations.

