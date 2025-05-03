Barclays, Goldman Eye July for Fed Rate Cut After Jobs Data

Barclays (BCS) and Goldman Sachs (GS) now expect the Federal Reserve to cut interest rates in July, delayed from June, following a strong April jobs report showing 177,000 nonfarm payrolls added, exceeding the 133,000 Dow Jones estimate.

The Federal Reserve’s May 6-7 meeting will be critical for signals on monetary policy, as markets assess the balance between robust job growth and Trump’s push for stimulus.

A robust U.S. labor market, underscored by a Bureau of Labor Statistics report showing 177,000 nonfarm payrolls added in April, has prompted Barclays (BCS) and Goldman Sachs (GS) to revise their expectations for the Federal Reserve’s next interest rate cut to July, shifting from a prior June forecast. The April job growth, surpassing the Dow Jones estimate of 133,000, alongside a steady unemployment rate of 4.2%, signals economic resilience that may delay monetary policy easing. President Donald Trump seized on these figures in a Friday Truth Social post, advocating for immediate rate cuts to bolster what he described as a vibrant economy transitioning with no inflation, fueled by billions in tariff revenue and marked by declining consumer prices, including gasoline at $1.98 per gallon, as well as lower grocery, energy, and mortgage costs.

The Federal Reserve’s upcoming May 6-7 meeting will be closely watched for indications of its stance on interest rates and the broader economic outlook, particularly as Trump’s public pressure for looser policy intensifies. His narrative ties the labor market strength and falling prices directly to his administration’s tariff-driven economic strategy, positioning rate cuts as essential to sustaining growth. However, the Fed, which prioritizes data-driven decisions balancing inflation and employment, may view the strong jobs data as reducing the urgency for immediate action, aligning with the revised projections from Barclays and Goldman Sachs.

The interplay between Trump’s advocacy and the Fed’s independence highlights ongoing tensions in shaping monetary policy. The central bank’s cautious approach reflects the complexity of navigating a labor market that remains solid while consumer price pressures appear to ease, as evidenced by Trump’s cited declines in key costs. Financial markets, sensitive to Fed signals, will likely focus on any hints of policy shifts at the May meeting, with the July timeline for a potential rate cut now a focal point. Trump’s framing of tariff revenue as a growth driver adds a political dimension to the economic discourse, but the Fed’s response will hinge on broader indicators, including inflation trends and global economic conditions, as it seeks to maintain stability in an evolving landscape.

