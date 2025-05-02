Jeff Bezos Plans to Unload $4.8B in Amazon Stock

Jeff Bezos plans to sell up to 25 million Amazon (AMZN) shares worth $4.8 billion over the next year, as per a Friday filing, following his $13.5 billion stock sale last year.

Proceeds from Bezos’s share sales support Blue Origin and the Day One Fund, launched in 2018, as he focuses on space exploration and philanthropy post-CEO tenure.

Jeff Bezos, Amazon’s (AMZN) founder and largest shareholder, disclosed plans to sell up to 25 million shares valued at approximately $4.8 billion over the next year, as outlined in a financial filing dated Friday. This move, part of a trading plan adopted on March 4, comes as Bezos continues to diversify his financial commitments, channeling proceeds from prior share sales into ventures like Blue Origin, his space exploration company, and the Day One Fund, which supports education and homelessness initiatives since its launch in September 2018. Last year, Bezos sold $13.5 billion in Amazon stock, his first such transaction since stepping down as CEO in 2021, a role now held by Andy Jassy.

The announcement comes after Amazon’s Q1 earnings report, which exceeded profit and revenue expectations. However, AWS sales grew 16.9% to $29.27 billion, falling just short of Wall Street’s 17.6% projection. The company is navigating a complex economic landscape, exacerbated by President Donald Trump’s new tariff policies, which have sparked tensions. A report suggesting Amazon might display tariff costs to shoppers drew a direct complaint from Trump to Bezos, prompting the company to clarify that no such changes were planned. This incident underscores the political and economic pressures facing Amazon as it balances growth with external uncertainties.

Bezos’s share sale aligns with his shifting focus toward philanthropy and aerospace, with Blue Origin benefiting from his $10 billion climate and biodiversity fund and other investments. While Amazon remains a powerhouse in e-commerce and cloud computing, its cautious outlook reflects challenges in sustaining profitability amid rising costs and regulatory scrutiny. The planned sale, while significant, represents a fraction of Bezos’s stake, signaling confidence in Amazon’s long-term value while freeing capital for his broader ambitions. Investors, however, may view the move in light of the company’s tariff-related headwinds and tempered guidance, which could influence sentiment in an already volatile market.

