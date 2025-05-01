Kohl’s Ousts CEO Ashley Buchanan Over Policy Breach

Koh l’s (KSS) stock rose 9% to $7.30 after the board appointed Michael Bender, a director since 2019 and chair since 2024, as Interim CEO following Ashley Buchanan’s termination for cause.

Kohl’s Corporation (KSS) experienced a significant stock surge of 9% to $7.30 on Thursday, reflecting investor confidence in the company’s swift leadership transition following the termination of former CEO Ashley Buchanan for cause. The Kohl’s Board of Directors appointed Michael Bender as Interim Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately, leveraging his experience as a board member since July 2019 and Board Chair since May 2024. Bender’s appointment aims to stabilize leadership as the company navigates a critical period in the retail sector, where operational integrity and strategic direction are paramount.

The decision to terminate Buchanan stemmed from an investigation by outside counsel, overseen by the Audit Committee, which uncovered violations of company policies involving undisclosed conflicts of interest in vendor transactions. The board determined these actions constituted cause for termination, emphasizing that the issue was isolated to Buchanan’s conduct and unrelated to Kohl’s performance, financial reporting, or broader operations. Buchanan, as a result, is no longer a board member, and his nomination for re-election at the 2025 Annual Meeting of Shareholders has been withdrawn, in line with his employment contract terms.

Kohl’s, a prominent department store chain, operates in a highly competitive retail landscape where consumer preferences and economic conditions heavily influence performance. The board’s proactive response, including the immediate appointment of Bender and the initiation of a search for a permanent CEO with the assistance of a leading search firm, signals a commitment to maintaining governance standards and strategic continuity. The stock’s positive movement suggests market approval of the board’s decisive actions, as investors look to Bender’s interim leadership to steer Kohl’s through ongoing challenges, including adapting to evolving retail trends and sustaining customer loyalty in a dynamic economic environment.

