Musk Bids a Half Goodbye to Trump Cabinet, Credits DOGE with $160B Lifeline

, head of the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), announced $160 billion in federal savings, below initial projections, while praising the Trump administration’s unprecedented achievements in its first 100 days. Musk will reduce his DOGE involvement to “a day or two per week” starting in May, with his team continuing operations from the Eisenhower Executive Office Building, despite no longer being based in the West Wing.

President Trump commended Musk’s sacrifices, noting, “You’ve been treated very unfairly,” and invited him to stay, while Musk acknowledged vandalism against Tesla vehicles but highlighted strong public support.

Elon Musk, Tesla CEO and head of the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), announced on Wednesday that his initiative to streamline federal operations has saved $160 billion, though this figure falls short of his initial projections, according to a CNBC report. Speaking at the White House, Musk expressed appreciation for President Donald Trump’s Cabinet, stating, “It’s been an honor to work with your incredible Cabinet,” and praised the administration’s achievements, noting, “A tremendous amount has been accomplished in the first 100 days,” which he described as unprecedented. The $160 billion in savings, attributed to actions such as workforce reductions and contract terminations, reflects DOGE’s aggressive push to enhance federal efficiency, though the initiative has faced challenges in meeting its ambitious fiscal targets.

Musk indicated a shift in focus, having revealed during a Tesla earnings call last week that he will reduce his involvement in DOGE to “a day or two per week” starting in May, as he balances his responsibilities across his business ventures. The New York Post reported on Tuesday that while Musk is no longer based in the West Wing, his DOGE team continues operations from the Eisenhower Executive Office Building on the White House campus. Trump acknowledged Musk’s contributions, saying, “You really have sacrificed a lot. You’ve been treated very unfairly,” and extended an invitation for Musk to remain involved, which was met with applause from Cabinet members and others present. Musk lightheartedly referenced vandalism targeting Tesla vehicles, stating, “Well, they like to burn my cars, which is not great,” but Trump countered, “The vast majority of people in this country really respect and appreciate you.”

The DOGE initiative, established via Trump’s executive order on January 20, 2025, aims to reduce federal spending and improve operational efficiency, aligning with broader administration goals to optimize government functions. Musk’s leadership has driven significant structural changes, though the $160 billion savings figure has sparked debate among analysts about its scope and long-term impact. The program’s focus on workforce reductions and program eliminations has generated both support for its bold approach and concerns about potential disruptions to federal services. As Musk prepares to scale back his direct involvement, the ongoing work of his DOGE team suggests continued efforts to implement efficiency measures. The administration’s first 100 days, as highlighted by Musk, have set a fast-paced tone for reform, with DOGE playing a central role in advancing Trump’s economic agenda, though its ultimate success will depend on sustaining momentum and addressing implementation challenges.

