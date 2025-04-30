Nvidia CEO Urges Trump to Rethink AI Chip Export Restrictions

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang urged the Trump administration to revise AI export regulations to better enable U.S. businesses to capitalize on global opportunities, as the administration considers amending a Biden-era rule set to take effect on May 15 that restricts access to advanced AI chips.

urged the Trump administration to revise AI export regulations to better enable U.S. businesses to capitalize on global opportunities, as the administration considers amending a Biden-era rule set to take effect on May 15 that restricts access to advanced AI chips. Huang emphasized the need for policies to reflect the transformed global landscape and expressed confidence in Nvidia’s ability to manufacture chips domestically, amid potential changes to a tiered system limiting chip exports.

Nvidia (NVDA) CEO Jensen Huang has urged the Trump administration to revise export regulations on AI technology, emphasizing the need for U.S. businesses to seize global opportunities in a rapidly evolving technological landscape, as reported by Bloomberg News on Wednesday. Huang’s comments come as the administration considers amending a Biden-era regulation, set to take effect on May 15, known as the Framework for Artificial Intelligence Diffusion, which restricts access to advanced AI chips and certain model weights to prioritize cutting-edge computing within the U.S. and its close allies. The proposed changes, reported by Reuters on Tuesday, may eliminate a tiered system that limits the number of chips countries can obtain, potentially easing constraints on companies like Nvidia.

Speaking to the media, Huang noted, “I’m not sure what the new diffusion rule is going to be, but whatever it turns out to be, it really has to recognize that the world has changed fundamentally since the previous diffusion rule was released,” highlighting the need for policies that reflect current global dynamics. The existing framework aims to safeguard national security by curbing the proliferation of powerful AI technologies, but critics argue it hampers U.S. firms’ ability to compete in international markets where demand for AI infrastructure is surging. Nvidia, a leader in AI chip production, faces significant implications from these regulations, as its advanced semiconductors are critical to applications ranging from generative AI to autonomous systems.

Huang also expressed confidence in Nvidia’s domestic manufacturing capabilities during a CNBC interview earlier Wednesday, underscoring the company’s ability to leverage U.S. resources to produce chips. This assurance reflects Nvidia’s strategic positioning amid potential policy shifts, as the company seeks to balance compliance with export controls and its global market ambitions. The debate over AI export rules underscores broader tensions between national security and economic competitiveness, with the U.S. aiming to maintain technological dominance while facing pressure to foster innovation and trade. As the May 15 implementation date for the diffusion framework approaches, the administration’s decisions could reshape the global AI landscape, impacting Nvidia’s growth trajectory and the broader semiconductor industry. Huang’s call for regulatory reform highlights the urgency of aligning policy with the realities of a transformed technological ecosystem, where agility and access to markets are critical for sustaining U.S. leadership in AI.

WallStreetPit does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.