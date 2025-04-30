Snap Plunges 16% After Going Silent on Q2 Guidance

Snap Inc. ’s (SNAP) stock dropped 16% to $7.64 after withholding Q2 guidance due to macroeconomic uncertainties, including President Trump’s tariff plans and fears of reduced advertising demand, despite a 14% revenue increase to $1.36 billion and 9% ad revenue growth to $1.21 billion.

’s stock dropped 16% to $7.64 after withholding Q2 guidance due to macroeconomic uncertainties, including President Trump’s tariff plans and fears of reduced advertising demand, despite a 14% revenue increase to $1.36 billion and 9% ad revenue growth to $1.21 billion. The company narrowed its quarterly loss by 54% to $140 million from $305 million, despite a $70 million restructuring charge, but cited headwinds impacting visibility into the current quarter.

User engagement grew with daily active users rising to 460 million from 453 million and monthly active users reaching 900 million from 850 million, though North American daily users slightly declined from 100 million to 99 million.

Snap Inc.’s (SNAP) stock plummeted 16% to $7.64 on Wednesday morning, reflecting investor unease after the social media company withheld second-quarter guidance, citing an uncertain macroeconomic environment exacerbated by President Donald Trump’s shifting tariff plans and fears of a weakening economy. The company reported a 14% revenue increase to $1.36 billion from $1.19 billion a year ago, driven by a 9% rise in ad revenues to $1.21 billion, but cautioned that macro conditions could dampen advertising demand, a critical revenue driver. Snap’s decision to refrain from providing forward-looking guidance, as articulated in its Tuesday statement, “While our topline revenue has continued to grow, we have experienced headwinds to start the current quarter, and we believe it is prudent to continue to balance our level of investment with realized revenue growth,” underscores the broader economic uncertainties impacting corporate planning.

Despite the cautious outlook, Snap demonstrated operational progress, narrowing its quarterly loss by 54% to $140 million, or $0.08 per share, from $305 million, or $0.19 per share, a year earlier, though this included a $70.1 million charge tied to 2024 restructuring costs, encompassing cash severance and stock-based compensation. User engagement metrics also showed strength—“Snapchat”’s daily active users grew to 460 million, up from 453 million in the prior quarter, while monthly active users climbed to 900 million from 850 million in August. However, a slight decline in North American daily active users, from 100 million to 99 million, raised some concerns, though Snap expressed confidence in stabilizing this metric for the current quarter.

The broader economic context, marked by Trump’s tariff policies, has created a volatile backdrop for companies reliant on advertising, as fears of reduced consumer spending and economic slowdown pressure corporate budgets. Snap’s performance, while showing resilience in revenue growth and user metrics, reflects the challenges of navigating an environment where policy shifts and macroeconomic headwinds cloud visibility. Wall Street analysts anticipate that Snap’s lack of guidance and the uncertain outlook will continue to weigh on its stock, with many likely to adjust price targets downward. The company’s ability to sustain user growth and manage costs, as evidenced by its reduced losses, offers some optimism, but the absence of clear guidance signals caution as Snap braces for potential declines in ad spending. As the Federal Reserve monitors inflationary pressures from tariffs and a slowing economy, Snap’s experience highlights the broader corporate struggle to balance growth ambitions with an increasingly unpredictable economic landscape.

WallStreetPit does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.