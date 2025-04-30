Trump Says Biden’s Economic Policies Behind Q1 GDP Slip

The U.S. economy contracted at a 0.3% annualized rate in Q1 2025, driven by a 41.3% import surge that subtracted 5% from GDP, while inflation rose with the core PCE index at 3.5%, prompting a sharp market sell-off with the Dow down 700 points, S&P 500 down 116 points, and Nasdaq down 455 points.

The U.S. economy’s contraction at a 0.3% annualized rate in the first quarter of 2025, coupled with a disappointing labor market report showing private payrolls rising by only 62,000 in April, has intensified economic concerns and sent markets tumbling, with the Dow (^DJI) falling 700 points, the S&P 500 (^GSPC) dropping 116 points, and the Nasdaq (^IXIC) declining 455 points. President Donald Trump, responding via Truth Social less than an hour after the U.S. Department of Commerce released the GDP data, attributed the economic weakness to the “Biden overhang,” dismissing any connection to his tariff policies and asserting that the economy would soon “boom” as companies relocate to the U.S. in record numbers. The GDP report, which exceeded economists’ expectations of a 0.2% decline, highlighted a 41.3% surge in imports that subtracted 5% from growth, marking the first negative GDP reading since the first quarter of 2022, driven by businesses stockpiling goods ahead of Trump’s tariff increases.

Inflationary pressures further clouded the outlook, with the core Personal Consumption Expenditures index rising 3.5% in the first quarter, surpassing estimates of 3.2% and the prior quarter’s 2.6%, fueling fears of stagflation as prices climb amid slowing growth. The labor market’s weakness, as reported by ADP, underscored the economy’s fragility, with April’s payroll gain of 62,000 – well below the Dow Jones estimate of 120,000 and a sharp drop from March’s revised 147,000 – marking the smallest increase since July 2024. Trump’s tariffs, which he defended as a catalyst for future growth, have already prompted significant economic adjustments, with the import surge reflecting businesses’ efforts to mitigate higher costs from trade barriers. However, economists warn that these policies could exacerbate inflation and further dampen growth, particularly as global trade dynamics shift.

The market’s sharp decline reflects investor unease with the confluence of weak economic indicators and disappointing corporate earnings, which compounded the negative sentiment following the GDP release. Trump’s assertion that the current downturn is unrelated to his tariffs and his promise of an unprecedented economic boom hinge on the anticipated influx of companies to the U.S., but the immediate data paints a challenging picture. The combination of rising inflation, sluggish job growth, and GDP contraction suggests the economy is grappling with structural headwinds, potentially amplified by trade policy uncertainties. As the Federal Reserve monitors these developments, the risk of tighter monetary policy looms, which could further strain economic activity. While Trump’s optimism centers on long-term gains from his tariff strategy, the near-term outlook remains precarious, with markets signaling heightened volatility as investors navigate the interplay of inflation, growth, and policy shifts.

