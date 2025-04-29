Amazon Firmly Denies Plans to Display Tariff-Related Import Charges

Amazon denied plans to display tariff-related import charges on its website with spokesperson Tim Doyle stating the idea was considered but never approved.

Amazon is engaging third-party sellers to assess the impact of Trump’s new tariffs, with some already raising prices and cutting advertising to cope with higher import costs.

Amazon has firmly denied plans to display tariff-related import charges alongside product prices on its website, countering a Tuesday report from Punchbowl News that sparked significant controversy. The report suggested Amazon would soon itemize tariff costs for each product, prompting a sharp rebuke from the White House, with Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt labeling the alleged plan a “hostile and political act.” Leavitt questioned why Amazon didn’t highlight price impacts during the Biden administration’s inflation surge, which she claimed reached a 40-year high. Amazon spokesperson Tim Doyle clarified to CNBC that while the team managing the ultra-low-cost Amazon Haul store considered listing import charges on certain products, the idea was never approved and will not be implemented.

The White House’s reaction reflects heightened sensitivity to trade policies under President Trump’s new tariff regime, which has introduced significant cost pressures for retailers. Amazon, a dominant player in e-commerce, has been proactively engaging its vast network of third-party sellers to assess the tariffs’ impact on logistics, sourcing, and operations. Some sellers have already responded by raising prices and reducing advertising budgets to offset higher import costs, signaling broader challenges for the retail sector. These tariffs, which target a wide range of imported goods, threaten to disrupt Amazon’s low-price model, which relies heavily on cost-competitive supply chains.

By publicly dismissing the tariff display plan, Amazon aims to diffuse political tensions and maintain consumer trust amid an already volatile trade environment. The company’s swift response underscores the delicate balance it must strike between managing rising costs and preserving its market position. As tariffs continue to reshape global commerce, Amazon’s ability to adapt without alienating customers or drawing further government scrutiny will be critical to its ongoing success.

