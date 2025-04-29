White House Slams Amazon as ‘Hostile’ Over Tariff Warnings

Amazon’s plan to display tariff-related price increases on its website drew sharp criticism from the White House, with Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt calling it a “hostile and political act” during a Tuesday briefing.

The controversy, sparked by a Punchbowl News report, coincides with a 10% baseline global tariff effective April 5, contributing to a 1% drop in Amazon’s stock to $186.33 in early Tuesday trading.

Leavitt questioned Amazon’s motives, referencing past ties to China and urging consumers to “buy American,” as the company navigates the economic impact of new trade policies.

Amazon’s reported plan to display tariff-related price increases on its product listings has ignited a fierce response from the White House, underscoring the fraught intersection of e-commerce and U.S. trade policy. On Tuesday, during a press briefing marking the administration’s 100th day in office, Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt called the move a “hostile and political act,” questioning why Amazon didn’t highlight price impacts during the Biden administration’s inflation surge, which she claimed hit a 40-year high. Leavitt, fresh off a call with President Trump, referenced a 2021 Reuters report about Amazon’s ties to Chinese entities, framing the company’s actions as unsurprising and urging consumers to “buy American.” Amazon’s (AMZN) stock slipped about 1% to $186.33 in early Tuesday trading, reflecting market unease amid the controversy.

The backlash stems from a Punchbowl News report outlining Amazon’s alleged plan to itemize tariff costs alongside product prices in the coming weeks—a response to the Trump administration’s new trade measures. These measures, announced on April 2 under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act, include a 10% baseline global tariff effective April 5, with higher reciprocal tariffs starting April 9. However, a 90-day pause on most reciprocal tariffs (excluding China) began April 10.

The 10% tariff, still in effect, has increased costs for Amazon’s import-driven inventory, prompting the company to explore transparency measures to inform consumers about price hikes.

An Amazon spokesperson told the Washington Post that displaying tariff rates next to products “was never under consideration for the main Amazon website,” though Amazon Haul has considered listing import duties on certain products.

New — Amazon Spox now saying this was never under consideration for the main Amazon website. Says Amazon Haul has considered listing import price duties on certain products https://t.co/Uc4WpWRL3s — Jeff Stein (@JStein_WaPo) April 29, 2025



Amazon, which has yet to officially respond to the report or White House remarks, faces a delicate balancing act: absorbing tariff costs could erode profit margins, while passing them on risks alienating customers. As trade policies continue to reshape global commerce, Amazon’s next steps will test its ability to navigate political and economic pressures while maintaining its market dominance.

