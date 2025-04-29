Hims & Hers Skyrockets on Novo Nordisk Partnership Buzz

Hims & Hers Health Inc .’s (HIMS) stock surged 35% to $38.39 after announcing a collaboration with Novo Nordisk to offer Wegovy® and holistic care for $599 per month, integrating NovoCare® Pharmacy into its platform.

Hims & Hers Health Inc. (HIMS) is transforming obesity care through a groundbreaking collaboration with Novo Nordisk, sending its stock soaring 35% to $38.39 in early Tuesday trading. This partnership leverages Novo Nordisk’s expertise in innovative treatments, particularly Wegovy®, and Hims & Hers’ digital platform to make weight management more accessible and affordable for millions of Americans. Starting this week, users can access NovoCare® Pharmacy directly through Hims & Hers, with a bundled offering priced at $599 per month. This includes all dose strengths of Wegovy®, a Hims & Hers membership, 24/7 care, ongoing clinical support, and nutrition guidance, creating a seamless, technology-driven healthcare experience.

The collaboration reflects a shared vision to redefine consumer-centered healthcare by combining Novo Nordisk’s clinically proven medications with Hims & Hers’ ability to scale personalized care. The $599 monthly plan simplifies pricing and integrates holistic support, addressing the growing demand for effective obesity treatments amid a national health crisis. Hims & Hers CEO Andrew Dudum emphasized the partnership’s potential, noting Novo Nordisk’s strong portfolio and commitment to innovation aligns with their mission to deliver quality care at scale. The companies are already planning future initiatives to enhance long-term outcomes, aiming to make treatments more cost-effective and impactful.

This move positions Hims & Hers as a leader in telehealth, capitalizing on the rising popularity of GLP-1 medications like Wegovy®, which have shown significant results in weight management. By offering a unified price and comprehensive care model, the partnership addresses barriers like cost and access, which have historically limited treatment adoption. As obesity rates climb, this collaboration could reshape healthcare delivery, blending cutting-edge pharmacology with digital convenience to improve lives nationwide.

