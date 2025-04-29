Arizona Set to Make History as First State to Hold Bitcoin in Treasury

Arizona’s House of Representatives approved Senate Bill 1025, allowing up to 10% of treasury and pension assets to be invested in Bitcoin (BTC) and digital assets, and Senate Bill 1373, creating a Digital Assets Strategic Reserve Fund for seized crypto, awaiting Governor Katie Hobbs’ signature.

The bills align with a federal Bitcoin reserve initiative by President Trump in 2025, reflecting a trend among 15 other states considering similar legislation, with Bitcoin Laws noting Arizona’s lead in establishing a state-level crypto reserve.

Bitcoin trades at $95,111, down 0.11% in the last 24 hours, as Arizona’s potential adoption could set a precedent for institutional crypto acceptance, though Governor Hobbs’ focus on disability funding may impact the bills’ passage.

Arizona is on the verge of becoming the first U.S. state to officially hold Bitcoin (BTC) and other cryptocurrencies in its treasury, following the House of Representatives’ approval of two groundbreaking bills on April 28. Senate Bill 1025 permits the state to allocate up to 10% of its treasury and pension assets into Bitcoin and other digital assets, a move State Representative Jeff Weninger noted aligns with similar legislation under consideration in 15 other states. Senate Bill 1373 establishes a Digital Assets Strategic Reserve Fund, designed to manage seized crypto assets and future appropriations, positioning Arizona as a pioneer in state-level crypto adoption. These bills, now awaiting Governor Katie Hobbs’ signature, reflect a growing acceptance of digital assets, catalyzed by President Donald Trump’s earlier 2025 initiative to create a federal Bitcoin reserve using assets from criminal and civil forfeitures, supplemented by budget-neutral acquisition strategies.

The legislative push in Arizona underscores a broader trend of states exploring cryptocurrency as a legitimate financial asset, with Bitcoin Laws highlighting Arizona’s lead in establishing a formal crypto reserve.

This development comes at a time when Bitcoin’s price stands at $95,111, experiencing a slight 0.11% decline over the past 24 hours, yet maintaining its position as the largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization at ‘only’ $1.88 trillion. The state’s potential 10% investment cap mirrors a cautious yet progressive approach, balancing innovation with financial prudence. If enacted, these laws could set a precedent for other states, potentially accelerating institutional adoption of cryptocurrencies. However, Governor Hobbs’ decision remains pivotal, as her recent pledge to prioritize disability funding may delay or derail the bills’ final passage, despite bipartisan support in the legislature.

