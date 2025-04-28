ProShares Wins SEC Nod to Launch Three XRP ETFs

Rippl e’s XRP rose over 2% to $2.26 following CoinDesk’s report that ProShares will launch three XRP-tracked ETFs (Ultra XRP with 2x leverage, Short XRP, and Ultra Short XRP with -2x leverage) on April 30, after tacit SEC approval, while Teucrium’s 2x XRP ETF saw $5 million in first-day trading volume earlier this month.

The cryptocurrency market is witnessing a surge of institutional interest in XRP, with Ripple’s native token currently climbing more than 2% to $2.26, driven by significant developments in exchange-traded funds (ETFs), as reported by CoinDesk. ProShares, a prominent ETF issuer, has secured tacit approval from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to launch three XRP-tracked products on April 30, marking a pivotal moment for the asset. These include the Ultra XRP ETF, offering 2x leverage, the Short XRP ETF, betting against XRP’s price, and the Ultra Short XRP ETF, providing -2x leverage. Unlike spot ETFs, which directly hold the underlying asset, these futures-based funds will track XRP’s price movements through derivatives, reflecting a cautious but growing embrace of XRP in traditional finance. Meanwhile, ProShares’ separate application for a spot XRP ETF remains pending, with no progress reported, though the SEC is reviewing several spot XRP ETF proposals, including Grayscale’s, which faces a critical decision deadline on May 22.

The momentum surrounding XRP ETFs builds on the success of Teucrium’s 2x XRP ETF, which debuted earlier in April and recorded over $5 million in trading volume on its first day, making it the firm’s most successful launch to date, according to CoinDesk. This strong market reception underscores investor appetite for leveraged exposure to XRP, particularly following the resolution of Ripple’s protracted legal battle with the SEC in March. The lawsuit, which centered on whether XRP constituted an unregistered security, had long cast a shadow over the token’s adoption. Its conclusion has cleared significant regulatory hurdles, paving the way for financial products like ETFs and futures. The CME Group, the largest derivatives exchange in the U.S., further bolstered XRP’s legitimacy by announcing last week that it will introduce XRP futures alongside Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), and Solana (SOL) products next month, a move that enhances liquidity and institutional access.

XRP’s integration into mainstream financial markets reflects its unique position as a cryptocurrency designed for rapid, cost-efficient cross-border payments, distinguishing it from Bitcoin’s store-of-value narrative. The XRP Ledger, launched in 2012, uses a consensus mechanism that prioritizes energy efficiency and speed, appealing to financial institutions seeking alternatives to traditional settlement systems. However, the concentration of XRP supply held by Ripple Labs has raised concerns about centralization, potentially impacting market dynamics. Despite these challenges, the flurry of ETF approvals and futures listings signals a maturing market for XRP, with its $132 billion market capitalization reinforcing its status as the fourth-largest cryptocurrency. As the SEC continues to evaluate spot XRP ETF applications, the outcome of Grayscale’s May 22 deadline could further catalyze XRP’s price and adoption, though volatility remains a key risk for investors navigating this evolving landscape.

