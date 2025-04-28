Tariff Breakthrough? Gasparino Hints Deals May Arrive Within Days

Charlie Gasparino’s latest reporting suggests that a sharp bond market reaction to Trump’s tariff plans, with investors dumping U.S. debt, prompted the administration to pause aggressive trade rhetoric and prioritize deal-making with countries like India, Japan, South Korea, and Australia.

President Donald Trump’s tariff policies have sparked intense market reactions and media scrutiny, with FOX Business senior correspondent Charlie Gasparino providing insight into the administration’s evolving strategy on FOX Business. Gasparino emphasized that the bond market’s sharp response, marked by investors dumping U.S. debt amid tariff fears, prompted a significant pause in Trump’s aggressive trade rhetoric. This market-driven reality check, rather than pressure from billionaire allies, has pushed the administration to prioritize deal-making with key trading partners. Wall Street sources indicate that agreements with countries like India, Japan, South Korea, and Australia could materialize soon, potentially as early as this week, though a resolution with China remains complex and distant.

Gasparino noted that Trump’s deal-making instinct, rooted in his business background, was always a factor, but the unexpectedly severe market backlash – particularly in the bond market – caught the administration off guard. This led to a recalibration of the initial broad-brush tariff approach, which had unsettled markets by treating all trading partners, including allies, similarly to China. The administration’s pivot reflects an acknowledgment of the economic pain tariffs could inflict, a concern amplified by public sentiment. Polls cited during the discussion, including 44% in a Fox poll and 39% in a Washington Post-ABC poll, suggest Americans are wary of tariff-driven inflation and market volatility, especially after rejecting the economic and cultural policies of the prior Biden-Harris administration.

Trump’s softened stance extends beyond trade to his comments on Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell. Initially critical, stating Powell was “too late” and expressing dissatisfaction, Trump later clarified he had “no intention” of firing him, dismissing media exaggerations. Gasparino underscored that this about-face aligns with the broader tariff pause, driven by economic realities over media narratives. The administration’s ongoing dialogue with Wall Street, a practice Gasparino noted is standard across presidencies from George H.W. Bush to Barack Obama, has reinforced expectations of imminent trade deals. While Japan’s agreement faced delays, the prospect of announcements involving multiple nations signals a strategic shift to stabilize markets and mitigate tariff-related costs, which could exacerbate inflation.

Gasparino dismissed allegations of insider trading and undue Wall Street influence, calling such claims “absurd” and clarifying that his reporting, including a tweet, did not move markets. Instead, he framed the administration’s actions as a pragmatic response to trade imbalances, where the U.S. is undeniably disadvantaged, but the execution must avoid undue economic disruption. The focus on deals with allied nations, while deferring the “big kahuna” of China, reflects a nuanced approach to balancing Trump’s trade agenda with market stability and public tolerance for economic pain. As these developments unfold, the administration’s ability to deliver concrete agreements will be critical in shaping both market confidence and the broader economic outlook.

