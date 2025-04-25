Tesla Stock Jumps 10% as New Self-Driving Rules Fuel Investor Frenzy

Tesla (TSLA) stock surged over 10% to an intraday high of $286.85, driven by a new Department of Transportation framework streamlining self-driving car regulations.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s expanded exemption program for U.S.-made autonomous vehicles and Musk’s reduced Trump administration involvement further boosted investor confidence in Tesla’s growth trajectory.

Tesla (TSLA) is riding a wave of optimism as its stock soared over 10% to an intraday high of $286.85 on Friday, positioning the company for a weekly gain exceeding 18%. This surge is fueled by a combination of regulatory advancements and strategic developments that bolster Tesla’s position in the autonomous vehicle landscape. Late Thursday, the Department of Transportation unveiled a new framework for self-driving car regulations, aimed at streamlining reporting requirements for vehicles with automated or driver-assist systems. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy emphasized the urgency of out-innovating global competitors like China, noting that the framework cuts red tape and moves toward a unified national standard to foster innovation while prioritizing safety. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) further supported this by expanding a program to exempt some U.S.-made autonomous vehicles from certain review processes, accelerating testing and deployment.

Elon Musk’s vision for Tesla’s future, articulated during the company’s recent earnings call, underscores the stock’s momentum. Musk projected that Tesla will begin selling fully autonomous rides in Austin by June, reinforcing the company’s focus on large-scale autonomous vehicles and humanoid robots as drivers of long-term value. He described the potential of a company producing low-cost, scalable autonomous solutions as “staggering.” Additionally, a Bloomberg report suggesting Tesla’s potential entry into the Indian market, despite challenges with tariffs doubling car prices, added to the positive sentiment, with some customers receiving refund notices for reservation deposits. Musk’s announcement of reducing his involvement in the Trump administration also lifted shares earlier in the week, contributing to the 18% weekly gain. As Tesla’s stock climbs to $286.85, the confluence of regulatory tailwinds and strategic clarity signals robust investor confidence in its autonomous ambitions.

