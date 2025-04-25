SoFi Technologies: Outperform Rating Fuels 32% Upside Hopes

SoFi Technologies ’ (SOFI) stock rose 4.50% to $12.86, hitting an intraday high of $13.03, driven by positive market sentiment and a bullish analyst outlook.

SoFi Technologies (SOFI) is capturing investor attention as its stock climbs 4.50% to $12.86 in early trading on Friday, with an intraday peak of $13.03, reflecting growing confidence in the fintech’s potential. Citizens JMP’s initiation of coverage, assigning an ‘Outperform’ rating and a $17 price target, suggests a solid 32% upside from current levels, underscoring the firm’s optimism about SoFi’s trajectory. The brokerage highlights the company’s robust growth, improving profitability, and undervaluation relative to its long-term earnings potential as key drivers of this bullish outlook. SoFi’s innovative approach, blending digital banking, lending, and investment services, positions it to capitalize on the shift toward online financial platforms, particularly among younger, tech-savvy consumers.

The $17 price target reflects expectations that SoFi will continue to scale its diversified revenue streams, including student loans, personal loans, and wealth management, while enhancing operational efficiency. Citizens JMP’s analysis points to the company’s ability to deliver consistent earnings growth, supported by a scalable technology platform that reduces costs over time. Despite macroeconomic challenges like interest rate volatility, SoFi’s focus on digital-first solutions and customer acquisition has strengthened its market position. The stock’s 64% year-over-year spike, signals market agreement with this positive outlook, though investors remain mindful of competitive pressures in the fintech space. As SoFi leverages its growth momentum, the ‘Outperform’ rating and $17 target affirm its potential to deliver significant value, making it a standout in the evolving financial technology landscape.

