BofA Issues Sell Signal on U.S. Stocks and Dollar Rebound

strategists recommend selling into U.S. stocks and dollar rallies, citing a 19% S&P 500 drop from its February peak and a 6.3% decline in Bloomberg’s dollar index as evidence of unsustainable conditions. The dollar’s depreciation, described as the “cleanest investment theme,” will continue until the Federal Reserve cuts rates, a U.S.-China trade deal is reached, and consumer spending remains resilient, with the S&P 500 facing a key level at 5,690.

The financial landscape is undergoing a significant shift, with Bank of America Corp. (BAC) strategists, led by Michael Hartnett, urging investors to capitalize on short-term rallies in U.S. stocks and the dollar (DXY), last trading at 99.64, while warning of unsustainable conditions for long-term gains. According to a Bloomberg report, the S&P 500 (^GSPC) has experienced a turbulent year, plummeting 19% from its February peak before recovering nearly half of that decline as opportunistic buyers entered the market. Meanwhile, Bloomberg’s dollar index has dropped 6.3% in 2025, reflecting a broader depreciation trend that Hartnett identifies as the “cleanest investment theme to play.” This weakening dollar, exacerbated by soaring gold prices, signals a pivotal moment in global asset allocation, with implications for both U.S. and international markets.

Hartnett’s team at Bank of America highlights that the greenback’s longer-term depreciation and the ongoing shift away from U.S. assets will persist until key conditions are met: Federal Reserve interest rate cuts, a U.S.-China trade deal, and sustained consumer spending. Without these, the S&P 500 faces a critical juncture at 5,690, near its 50-week moving average, where a decisive break from current support and resistance levels hinges on macroeconomic developments. The strategists note that aggressive trade policies, particularly tariffs, are stoking U.S. inflation and threatening global growth, prompting investors to diversify away from U.S. assets that reached extreme valuations in 2024. These tariffs, viewed as a catalyst for European fiscal excess and a decline in globalization, further undermine the case for U.S. exceptionalism, with Trump’s policies marking a turning point.

The “pain trade” described by Hartnett – a narrow, Magnificent 7-led surge in U.S. stocks and the dollar – lacks the foundation for durability, making it a tactical opportunity rather than a strategic one. The Bloomberg report underscores Hartnett’s view that a weaker dollar, whether driven by lower or higher yields, opens the door to increased allocations in commodities, emerging markets, and international equities, including Chinese technology, European banks, and Japanese banks. This reorientation reflects a broader recalibration of global investment strategies, as the dollar’s 6.3% decline and the S&P 500’s 19% drop from its peak highlight the challenges facing U.S. markets. As investors navigate this environment, Bank of America’s caution emphasizes the need for vigilance in a market shaped by trade tensions, inflationary pressures, and shifting global dynamics.

