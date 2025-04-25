Wall Street Takes a Breather: Futures Dip After 3-Day Rally

Stock futures fell, with S&P 500 futures down 5 points (0.09%) to 5,506.25, Nasdaq-100 futures down 48 points (0.25%) to 19,274.00, and Dow futures down 128 points (0.32%) to 40,134.00, amid trade policy uncertainty and mixed corporate earnings.

fell, with S&P 500 futures down 5 points (0.09%) to 5,506.25, Nasdaq-100 futures down 48 points (0.25%) to 19,274.00, and Dow futures down 128 points (0.32%) to 40,134.00, amid trade policy uncertainty and mixed corporate earnings. President Trump’s push for 20% to 50% tariffs, alongside a 90-day pause on higher rates and ongoing tensions with China over 145% and 125% tariffs, continues to drive market volatility despite a weekly S&P 500 gain of 3.8%, Nasdaq rise of 5.4%, and Dow increase of 2%.

Alphabet’s stock rose 4% premarket after beating Q1 earnings and announcing a $70 billion buyback, while Intel dropped 7% near $20 after weak guidance, reflecting divergent outcomes in the tech sector.

The financial markets are grappling with a complex interplay of corporate earnings, trade policy uncertainties, and macroeconomic signals, as evidenced by the recent dip in stock futures. On Friday, futures tied to the S&P 500 edged down 5 points, or 0.09%, to 5,506.25, while Nasdaq-100 futures declined 48 points, or 0.25%, to 19,274.00, and Dow Jones Industrial Average futures fell 128 points, or 0.32%, to 40,134.00. This pullback follows a robust week where the S&P 500 (^GSPC) and Nasdaq (^IXIC) gained 3.8% and 5.4%, respectively, and the Dow (^DJI) rose 2%, reflecting a market buoyed by positive momentum but sensitive to new developments.

Trade policy remains a central concern, with President Donald Trump’s comments in a Time magazine interview adding volatility. Trump described high tariffs of 20% to 50% on foreign countries as a potential “total victory” for the U.S., while dismissing the influence of rising bond yields on his decision to grant a 90-day pause on most higher tariff rates. His assertion that “the bond market was getting the yips, but I wasn’t” underscores his focus on trade as a strategic lever. The tariff landscape is particularly fraught with China, where a total of 145% on imports has strained= strained relations. Although the White House hinted at easing these tariffs, with Trump suggesting rates would “come down substantially” but not to zero, China’s government denied ongoing negotiations and demanded the U.S. lift its 125% tariff on some U.S. imports. A Bloomberg report suggesting China might suspend this tariff lifted market sentiment, but the lack of clarity continues to unsettle investors, especially after China’s Thursday statement that no tariff discussions were underway.

Corporate earnings have also shaped market dynamics, with Alphabet’s (GOOG, GOOGL) strong first-quarter performance driving a 4% premarket surge in its stock. The Google parent, a “Magnificent Seven” member, exceeded expectations on both revenue and earnings, while announcing a dividend hike and a $70 billion stock buyback, marking a significant milestone as the first Big Tech firm to report since Trump’s tariffs took effect on April 2. Conversely, Intel’s (INTC) stock plummeted 7%, nearing the $20 psychological level, after issuing weak guidance and announcing plans to cut operational and capital expenses, highlighting the uneven impact of the current environment on tech giants.

The broader market context reveals a trading range widened by the initial shock of Trump’s “reciprocal” tariffs announcement on April 2, as investors seek clarity on negotiations with key partners like China. The absence of concrete progress, coupled with Trump’s insistence on tariff reductions as a sign of progress, keeps uncertainty elevated. As stock futures reflect this cautious mood – S&P 500 at 5,506.25, Nasdaq-100 at 19,274.00, and Dow at 40,134.00 – the market’s trajectory hinges on the resolution of trade tensions and the ability of corporate earnings to sustain the week’s gains of 3.8% for the S&P 500, 5.4% for the Nasdaq, and 2% for the Dow.

