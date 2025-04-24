CME Expands Crypto Lineup with XRP Futures Launch

CME Group will launch XRP futures contracts on May 19, pending regulatory approval, offering micro (2,500 XRP) and standard (50,000 XRP) contracts based on the CME CF XRP-Dollar Reference Rate, expanding its crypto derivatives suite.

Robinhood (HOOD) will support the new contracts for retail traders, while the Teucrium 2x Daily Long XRP ETF’s $35 million AUM in 10 days underscores strong demand for regulated XRP investment vehicles.

The introduction of XRP futures contracts by CME Group, slated for May 19 pending regulatory approval, signals a maturing cryptocurrency market, with growing institutional and retail enthusiasm for XRP despite its daily price fluctuations, as announced on Thursday. Priced at $2.19, down 0.73% on the day but boasting a 314% year-over-year surge per Coinmarketcap, XRP’s appeal is evident, with Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse calling the futures launch “an incredibly important and exciting step” for the asset’s market growth. The cash-settled contracts, pegged to the CME CF XRP-Dollar Reference Rate calculated daily at 4:00 p.m. London time, will offer traders two sizes – a micro contract of 2,500 XRP and a standard contract of 50,000 XRP – catering to diverse risk profiles.

Giovanni Vicioso, CME Group’s Global Head of Cryptocurrency Products, highlighted the rising interest in XRP and its XRP Ledger, noting that the new futures provide capital-efficient risk management tools. This addition bolsters CME’s crypto derivatives portfolio, which includes Bitcoin, Ether, and Solana futures, with first-quarter average daily volume reaching 198,000 contracts, equivalent to $11.3 billion notional, up 141% from the prior year. The contracts’ accessibility will extend to retail investors through Robinhood, with JB Mackenzie, VP at Robinhood Futures, describing the move as a “natural next step” for its mobile trading platform. Sal Gilbertie, CEO of Teucrium, emphasized XRP’s role in enabling fast, low-cost global value transfers via the XRP Ledger, pointing to the Teucrium 2x Daily Long XRP ETF, which amassed $35 million in assets under management in just 10 trading days, as evidence of strong demand for regulated XRP exposure.

CME’s initiative reflects XRP’s increasing integration into traditional financial systems, driven by its utility in cross-border payments and investor appetite for regulated crypto products. By offering futures, CME Group enhances market liquidity and risk hedging, reinforcing XRP’s position in the evolving digital asset landscape while supporting broader adoption across financial institutions and retail platforms.

