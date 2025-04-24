Amazon and Nvidia Say AI Data Center Boom Shows No Signs of Slowing

Amazon’s Kevin Miller and Nvidia’s Josh Parker affirmed strong, unabated demand for AI data center construction, dismissing slowdown concerns despite recession fears.

Anthropic’s Jack Clark estimated 50 gigawatts of new power capacity, equivalent to 50 nuclear plants, will be needed by 2027 to meet AI’s growing energy demands.

Miller refuted Wells Fargo’s claim of paused Amazon Web Services data center leases, while Parker called the market’s reaction to China’s DeepSeek AI efficiency “kneejerk,” emphasizing rising compute and energy needs.

The relentless expansion of artificial intelligence data centers shows no signs of abating, with Amazon (AMZN) and Nvidia (NVDA) executives affirming strong demand despite recession concerns, according to a CNBC report. At a conference in Oklahoma City hosted by the Hamm Institute for American Energy, Amazon’s vice president of global data centers, Kevin Miller, dismissed speculation about scaled-back plans, stating that demand for AI infrastructure is only increasing, both in the near term and over the long term. This counters a Wells Fargo (WFC) report on Monday suggesting Amazon Web Services was pausing some data center lease commitments, a claim Miller downplayed as misinterpretations leading to “strange results.” Similarly, Nvidia’s senior director of corporate sustainability, Josh Parker, rejected notions of a slowdown, noting no pullback in demand despite a market selloff in power stocks earlier this year, triggered by concerns over the efficiency of China’s AI startup DeepSeek.

The executives’ confidence aligns with the surging energy needs of AI, underscored by Anthropic co-founder Jack Clark, who estimated that 50 gigawatts of new power capacity – equivalent to 50 new nuclear plants – will be required by 2027 to support AI development. Parker described the market’s reaction to DeepSeek as “kneejerk,” emphasizing that compute and energy demands are rising unabated. The conference, which brought together tech and energy leaders, highlighted a growing consensus that natural gas will play a critical role in meeting these unprecedented power requirements. Amazon and Nvidia’s steadfast commitment to data center expansion reflects the transformative impact of AI across industries, from cloud computing to generative models, despite economic uncertainties. The dismissal of reports about project pauses, particularly in light of Microsoft’s (MSFT) recent pullback on early-stage initiatives, signals a robust outlook for AI infrastructure. As companies like Anthropic drive demand for baseload power, the tech sector’s energy-intensive trajectory underscores the need for strategic investments in sustainable power solutions to support AI’s rapid growth.

