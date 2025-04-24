ServiceNow Soars 15% as CFO Credits ‘DOGE-Style’ Cost Cuts for Earnings Beat

ServiceNow Inc. ’s (NOW) shares surged nearly 15% to $932.76 on Thursday after reporting a 20% rise in subscription revenue, 22% backlog growth, and 18.5% EPS increase, exceeding Wall Street expectations.

’s shares surged nearly 15% to $932.76 on Thursday after reporting a 20% rise in subscription revenue, 22% backlog growth, and 18.5% EPS increase, exceeding Wall Street expectations. The company forecasted full-year subscription revenue of $12.6 billion to $12.7 billion, meeting or surpassing the $12.6 billion analyst estimate, with strong second-quarter guidance reflecting robust software demand.

CFO Gina Mastantuono credited a 30% public sector sales increase to government cost-cutting and modernization efforts, with ServiceNow’s platform enabling digital-first transformations.

ServiceNow Inc.’s (NOW) shares soared nearly 15% to $932.76 on Thursday, propelled by a robust 1Q/25 earnings report that exceeded Wall Street expectations, driven by heightened demand from government cost-cutting initiatives, particularly in the public sector. The enterprise-software company reported a 20% increase in subscription revenue, a 22% rise in backlog, and an 18.5% jump in earnings per share, surpassing guidance on all key financial metrics. For the full year, ServiceNow forecasted subscription revenue between $12.6 billion and $12.7 billion, aligning with or slightly above Wall Street’s $12.6 billion estimate, while its second-quarter subscription revenue guidance also outpaced analyst projections, signaling sustained momentum in the software sector.

Gina Mastantuono, ServiceNow’s president and CFO, attributed the standout performance to elite execution and accelerated adoption of AI-driven solutions, as discussed in an interview with Yahoo Finance. She highlighted a 30% surge in public sector sales, driven by federal agencies’ focus on modernization to enhance service delivery and auditability while slashing millions of hours and dollars in costs. The ServiceNow platform, Mastantuono emphasized, enables agencies to simplify complex operations and transition to digital-first models, aligning with government efficiency mandates like those spurred by DOGE cost-cutting efforts. This demand reflects broader trends in enterprise software, where organizations increasingly rely on integrated platforms to streamline workflows and leverage AI for operational gains.

The company’s ability to capitalize on public sector modernization underscores its strategic positioning in a market prioritizing efficiency and digital transformation. ServiceNow’s platform, known for its workflow automation and AI capabilities, meets the needs of government agencies seeking to deliver measurable outcomes amid budget constraints. The stock’s sharp rally reflects investor confidence in ServiceNow’s growth trajectory, particularly as its guidance suggests resilience against macroeconomic uncertainties. By delivering consistent financial outperformance and aligning with public sector priorities, the $168.4 billion market cap company reinforces its role as a leader in enterprise software, poised to sustain demand as organizations worldwide accelerate their digital and AI-driven initiatives.

WallStreetPit does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.