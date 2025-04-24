Mobileye Jumps on Revenue Beat Fueled by Self-Driving Tech Demand

Mobileye Global ’s (MBLY) shares jumped in premarket trading after the co. reported 1Q/25 revenue of $438 million, an 83% year-over-year increase, beating Wall Street’s $435.2 million estimate.

’s shares jumped in premarket trading after the co. reported 1Q/25 revenue of $438 million, an 83% year-over-year increase, beating Wall Street’s $435.2 million estimate. The company forecasted a 7% revenue growth for the second quarter, surpassing analysts’ expectations of a 2% decline, and reaffirmed its annual revenue guidance despite macroeconomic challenges.

CEO Amnon Shashua highlighted strong demand for driver-assistance technology and confidence in meeting revenue and profitability targets, alleviating concerns about global trade war impacts.

Mobileye Global’s (MBLY) shares surged 4.55% to $13.80 in premarket trading on Thursday, reflecting strong investor confidence after the company reported first-quarter revenue of $438 million, surpassing Wall Street’s $435.2 million forecast. This 83% year-over-year increase, compared to the first quarter of 2024, was driven by heightened demand for Mobileye’s driver-assistance technology, as automakers increased orders to capitalize on the company’s advanced systems. The uptick in demand follows automakers’ efforts to clear excess auto chip inventories accumulated during the pandemic, enabling them to integrate Mobileye’s solutions more effectively. The company’s loss per share narrowed to 13 cents from 27 cents a year earlier, signaling improved operational efficiency despite ongoing investments in innovation.

Looking ahead, Mobileye projected a 7% revenue increase for the second quarter, a stark contrast to analysts’ expectations of a 2% decline, underscoring the company’s resilience amid global economic uncertainties. CEO Amnon Shashua reaffirmed the annual revenue forecast, emphasizing that it was crafted to withstand potential macroeconomic challenges in 2025, including disruptions from global trade tensions. Shashua noted that strong revenue trends and careful analysis of production impacts from current tariff conditions bolstered confidence in meeting guidance for both revenue and profitability. This outlook alleviated investor concerns about the potential fallout from trade wars and macroeconomic volatility, which had threatened to hinder Mobileye’s ability to market its cutting-edge technology.

The company’s performance highlights its pivotal role in the automotive industry’s shift toward advanced driver-assistance systems, a market gaining traction as vehicles increasingly incorporate semi-autonomous features. Mobileye’s ability to exceed expectations while maintaining a steady outlook reflects its strategic positioning and robust demand for its technology, even in a complex global environment. As automakers continue to prioritize safety and automation, Mobileye’s growth trajectory appears well-supported, with its reaffirmed guidance signaling a commitment to delivering value despite external pressures. The premarket stock gain underscores market optimism about Mobileye’s ability to navigate challenges and capitalize on the accelerating adoption of intelligent driving solutions.

