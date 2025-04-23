Intel Stock Rallies as Chipmaker Plans Deep Workforce Cuts

Intel ’s (INTC) shares rose over 6% to $20.70 in early trading Wednesday, driven by plans to cut more than 20% of its 108,900 workforce, affecting roughly 22,000 employees, to streamline operations and refocus on an engineering-driven culture.

Under new CEO Lip-Bu Tan, the layoffs are part of a broader strategy to revive Intel's manufacturing and AI operations, following its loss of chipmaking leadership to TSMC and missed opportunities in the AI processor market.

The restructuring, set against U.S.-China trade war risks and upcoming first-quarter earnings on Thursday, aims to enhance efficiency and innovation as Intel seeks to regain competitiveness in the semiconductor industry.

Intel’s (INTC) shares surged over 6% to $20.70 in early trading on Wednesday, fueled by reports that the chipmaker plans to cut more than 20% of its workforce, impacting roughly 22,000 employees from its 108,900 global staff as of late 2024. The layoffs, part of a sweeping restructuring under new CEO Lip-Bu Tan, aim to streamline operations and restore an engineering-driven culture, according to Bloomberg News. Tan, who assumed leadership last month, is steering Intel toward recovery after the company lost its chipmaking dominance to Taiwan’s TSMC (TSM) and missed the AI processor boom, ceding ground to competitors like Nvidia (NVDA).

The workforce reduction follows Intel’s 2024 announcement of 15,000 layoffs, reflecting ongoing efforts to enhance efficiency amid years of strategic missteps. Tan’s strategy emphasizes revitalizing Intel’s manufacturing and AI operations, critical areas where the company has lagged. The layoffs are designed to flatten bureaucratic hierarchies and refocus resources on innovation, particularly in AI chip development, where Intel seeks to regain market relevance. Thursday’s first-quarter earnings report is expected to shed light on Tan’s turnaround plan, offering investors a gauge of progress amid a challenging landscape marked by an escalating U.S.-China trade war and potential tariff disruptions.

Intel’s precarious position stems from its failure to capitalize on AI-driven demand and its diminished role in advanced chip production. The Trump administration’s trade policies, including tit-for-tat tariffs, pose risks to Intel’s supply chain and market access, particularly in China, a key region for semiconductor demand. Despite these headwinds, the market’s positive response to the layoffs suggests confidence in Tan’s aggressive cost-cutting and cultural overhaul. Intel’s ability to execute this restructuring while navigating geopolitical tensions will be pivotal. The company’s storied history as a U.S. technology leader underscores the stakes, as Tan works to reposition Intel as a competitive force in a rapidly evolving industry. Investors await Thursday’s results for clarity on whether these bold moves can restore Intel’s technological and financial footing.

