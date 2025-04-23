Boeing Stock Rallies as 737 Max Production Set to Rise, Losses Narrow

Boeing ’s (BA) shares rose nearly 5% to $170.59 in premarket trading as the company reported a first-quarter net loss of $31 million, down from $355 million a year earlier, with revenue up 18% to $19.5 billion, exceeding expectations of $19.45 billion.

Boeing’s backlog grew to $545 billion, including over 5,600 commercial airplanes, reflecting strong demand, with CEO Kelly Ortberg emphasizing operational improvements and safety to drive recovery.

Boeing’s (BA) shares surged nearly 5% to $170.59 in premarket trading on Wednesday, reflecting investor optimism as the company reported a narrowed first-quarter net loss of $31 million, a significant improvement from the $355 million loss a year earlier. Revenue climbed 18% to $19.5 billion, slightly surpassing analysts’ expectations of $19.45 billion, driven primarily by 130 commercial airplane deliveries. The company’s focus on operational efficiency and quality, as emphasized by CEO Kelly Ortberg, underpinned these gains, with Boeing preparing to seek Federal Aviation Administration approval to increase 737 Max production to 42 jets per month later this year, up from an anticipated 38 per month.

The aerospace giant’s financial performance showed resilience despite ongoing challenges. Boeing’s cash burn improved to $2.3 billion, down from nearly $4 billion in the first quarter of 2024, and outperformed analyst forecasts. Operating cash flow stood at ($1.6) billion, with free cash flow at ($2.3) billion, reflecting disciplined cost management. On a per-share basis, the company reported a GAAP loss of 16 cents, improved from 56 cents a year ago, while the adjusted loss per share was 49 cents, better than the expected $1.29 loss. These results, which account for global tariffs as of March 31, highlight Boeing’s progress in stabilizing its financial position amid a complex regulatory and market environment.

Boeing’s total company backlog grew to $545 billion, including over 5,600 commercial airplanes, signaling robust demand for its products. The gradual increase in 737 production during the quarter aligns with the company’s strategic push to meet this demand while adhering to stringent safety standards, a priority underscored by Ortberg’s commitment to “fundamental changes” for full recovery. The 737 Max, a cornerstone of Boeing’s commercial portfolio, has faced intense scrutiny following past safety concerns, but the company’s ability to ramp up deliveries and improve operational metrics suggests a path toward regained market confidence.

Ortberg’s leadership, which began in August 2024, has prioritized restoring trust through enhanced quality controls and transparent engagement with regulators like the FAA. The anticipated production increase for the 737 Max reflects cautious optimism, as Boeing navigates supply chain constraints and labor challenges while maintaining compliance with safety protocols. The company’s improved financial metrics, particularly the reduced cash burn and stronger-than-expected revenue, indicate that these efforts are yielding early results. Investors appear encouraged by Boeing’s trajectory, with the stock’s premarket rally signaling market approval of its operational and strategic advancements.

The broader aerospace industry context supports Boeing’s cautious optimism. Global air travel demand continues to recover, driving orders for fuel-efficient aircraft like the 737 Max, while geopolitical factors and tariff dynamics, as noted in the company’s results, remain critical variables. Boeing’s ability to exceed revenue expectations and narrow losses positions it favorably against competitors, though sustained execution will be essential to maintain this momentum. As Ortberg noted, the company is “moving in the right direction” with improved operational performance, but the path to full recovery hinges on consistent delivery of safety, quality, and financial discipline.

