Bessent Expects De-Escalation in U.S.–China Trade Tensions

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent signaled a potential de-escalation in the US-China trade war, describing current 145% US and 125% Chinese tariffs as unsustainable, sparking a rally in US stocks.

signaled a potential de-escalation in the US-China trade war, describing current 145% US and 125% Chinese tariffs as unsustainable, sparking a rally in US stocks. Bessent emphasized that decoupling is not the goal, advocating for a rebalanced economic relationship through lengthy negotiations, with a possible deal in three to four weeks as suggested by President Trump.

He envisions a future where China boosts consumption and the US strengthens manufacturing, viewing an agreement in two to three years as a significant win for both nations.

The global economic landscape is poised for a potential shift as US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent signaled a possible de-escalation in the US-China trade war, a conflict that has strained markets and supply chains for years. Speaking at a private investor summit in Washington, D.C. on Tuesday, Bessent described the current trade dynamics as unsustainable, pointing to the punishing tariffs both nations have imposed. The US currently levies a 145% tariff on Chinese goods, while China retaliates with a 125% tariff on American products. These figures, coupled with the broader economic toll, underscore the urgency for a resolution.

Bessent’s remarks sparked optimism in financial markets. US stocks rallied following Bloomberg’s report of his comments, a welcome reprieve for investors reeling from Monday’s market losses driven by President Trump’s public criticism of Federal Reserve Chair Jay Powell. The Treasury Secretary’s outlook suggests a pragmatic approach, emphasizing that complete decoupling from China is not the objective. Instead, he envisions a rebalanced economic relationship that could take years to achieve but would ultimately benefit both nations and global markets.

The trade war, intensified by Trump’s announcement of heightened “reciprocal” tariffs on April 2, has seen limited reprieve.

While a 90-day pause was granted to some countries, China was excluded, leaving bilateral tensions unabated. Despite this, Bessent expressed cautious optimism about negotiations, acknowledging they will be a “slog” but insisting that a “big deal” is within reach. President Trump echoed this sentiment last Thursday, suggesting a deal could materialize within three to four weeks. Such a timeline, if realized, could mark a turning point in a dispute that has disrupted global trade flows and fueled economic uncertainty.

Bessent highlighted the structural imbalances driving the conflict, noting China’s prioritization of manufacturing over its consumer economy. He proposed a future where both nations adjust their economic identities—China fostering greater consumption, and the US bolstering its manufacturing base. This vision, while ambitious, aligns with broader US policy goals to strengthen domestic industries. If negotiations yield an agreement reflecting these priorities in two or three years, Bessent believes it would be a significant victory.

The Treasury Secretary’s comments come at a critical juncture. The trade war has not only inflated costs for businesses and consumers but also complicated monetary policy decisions, as evidenced by Trump’s recent attacks on the Federal Reserve. A de-escalation could ease these pressures, offering markets a chance to stabilize. However, the path forward remains fraught, with deep-seated economic and geopolitical interests at stake. Bessent’s acknowledgment of a lengthy negotiation process reflects the complexity of unwinding years of tariffs and mistrust.

Global trade dynamics add further context to Bessent’s remarks. The US and China, as the world’s two largest economies, exert outsized influence on supply chains, commodity prices, and investor sentiment. The 145% and 125% tariffs have disrupted industries ranging from technology to agriculture, with ripple effects felt worldwide. A resolution could unlock significant economic potential, but it hinges on both sides navigating domestic political pressures and competing priorities.

Bessent’s vision for a rebalanced relationship offers a framework for progress, but its success depends on sustained diplomatic efforts. The prospect of a deal in the near term, as hinted by Trump, could provide a foundation for longer-term talks. For now, markets are taking cues from Bessent’s measured optimism, with Tuesday’s stock gains signaling hope that the world’s economic heavyweights can find common ground. As negotiations unfold, the global economy awaits the outcome of what could be a defining moment in US-China relations.

WallStreetPit does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.