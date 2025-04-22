Boeing Reportedly Strikes $10.55B Deal to Sell Digital Aviation Unit to Thoma Bravo

Boeing (BA) shares rose to $159.70 in early trading Tuesday following a Reuters report that the company will sell parts of its Digital Aviation Solutions business to Thoma Bravo for $10.55 billion.

Boeing (BA) shares edged up to $159.70 in early trading Tuesday, lifted by news that the aerospace giant plans to sell portions of its Digital Aviation Solutions business to private equity firm Thoma Bravo for $10.55 billion, as reported by Reuters. The transaction reflects Boeing’s strategic pivot to streamline operations and bolster its financial position amid ongoing challenges in its commercial and defense segments. The Digital Aviation Solutions unit, which includes data analytics and software platforms like Jeppesen and ForeFlight, serves airlines and aviation stakeholders by optimizing flight operations and maintenance. Divesting this non-core asset allows Boeing to focus on its primary aircraft manufacturing and defense businesses while generating significant capital.

The $10.55 billion deal underscores the high value placed on aviation technology, as digital tools become critical for efficiency and sustainability in the industry. Thoma Bravo’s acquisition aligns with its expertise in scaling software and tech-driven businesses, potentially enhancing the unit’s growth trajectory. For Boeing, the proceeds could help address financial pressures, including debt reduction and investments in production recovery following supply chain disruptions and regulatory scrutiny. The modest stock uptick reflects cautious investor optimism, tempered by Boeing’s broader operational challenges, as the company navigates a complex aerospace landscape.

