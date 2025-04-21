Trump Blasts Powell as ‘Loser,’ Demands Fed Cut Rates ‘NOW’

President Trump, in a Monday Truth Social post, called Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell a “major loser” and demanded immediate interest rate cuts to prevent an economic slowdown, claiming inflation is nearly nonexistent.

Trump argued that falling energy costs, food prices, and other goods, as he predicted, necessitate lower rates, criticizing Powell for being “too late” except when allegedly aiding Biden and Harris during the election.

The pressure on Powell, amid claims Europe has cut rates seven times, underscores tensions over Fed independence as Trump’s tariff policies since April 2 raise economic uncertainty in 2025.

President Donald Trump intensified his public criticism of Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell on Monday, labeling him a “major loser” in a Truth Social post and urging immediate interest rate cuts to prevent an economic slowdown. Trump’s remarks, which claim that energy costs, food prices, and most other goods are trending downward, assert that inflation is virtually nonexistent, creating conditions where lower interest rates are necessary to sustain economic momentum. He criticized Powell for being consistently “too late” in adjusting monetary policy, except during the election period when Trump alleges Powell lowered rates to bolster the campaigns of Joe Biden and later Kamala Harris, a move Trump sarcastically questioned for its effectiveness.

The call for “preemptive cuts” aligns with Trump’s broader narrative that the U.S. economy, which he claims is benefiting from his predicted cost reductions, requires aggressive monetary easing to avoid stagnation, especially as Europe has already lowered rates seven times. This pressure on Powell, a figure Trump appointed during his first term, reflects ongoing tensions over the Federal Reserve’s independence, particularly as recent trade policies, including tariffs announced on April 2, have raised concerns about inflationary pressures and economic uncertainty. The Fed’s cautious approach to rate adjustments, balancing inflation control with growth, contrasts with Trump’s insistence on immediate action, highlighting a critical debate over monetary policy direction as the U.S. navigates global trade challenges and domestic economic signals in 2025.

