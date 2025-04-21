Needham Jacks Up Archer Aviation Price Target

Archer Aviation ’s (ACHR) stock fell 1.40% to $7.12 in premarket trading, despite Needham raising its price target to $13.00 from $11.00, maintaining a ‘Buy’ rating based on a 12.5x multiple of 2029 adjusted EBITDA.

Potential FAA certification delays pose challenges, but Archer’s OEM leverage and “Launch Edition” customer commitments position it for long-term growth in the urban air mobility market.

Archer Aviation Inc. (ACHR) is navigating a complex landscape in the electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) industry, with its stock down 26% year-to-date and slipping 1.40% to $7.12 in Monday’s premarket trading. This decline comes despite Needham analysts raising their price target to $13.00, representing a potential 82% upside from current levels, while maintaining a ‘Buy’ rating. The eVTOL sector, poised to revolutionize urban air mobility, is gaining traction, as evidenced by insights from the eVTOL Insights 2025 North America conference in Palo Alto and Archer’s Midnight aircraft unveiling in New York City. Needham’s optimism stems from Archer’s strategic positioning in a competitive market, where it, alongside Joby Aviation and Beta Technologies, is seen as a frontrunner in a “three-horse race” for commercial eVTOL certification in the U.S., even as potential delays in Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) approval temper post-election enthusiasm.

The analysts’ $13.00 price target is based on a 12.5x multiple of Archer’s projected 2029 adjusted EBITDA, discounted back, reflecting confidence in the company’s original equipment manufacturer (OEM) leverage and its ability to secure “Launch Edition” customers and initiate deliveries ahead of full FAA certification. Archer’s Midnight aircraft, designed for short-range urban transport, positions the company to capitalize on growing demand for sustainable aviation solutions, particularly as cities seek to alleviate ground congestion. However, the path to certification remains fraught with regulatory hurdles, with the FAA’s rigorous safety standards potentially delaying timelines, a concern amplified by recent industry discussions at the eVTOL Insights event. Despite these challenges, Archer’s partnerships and technological advancements signal robust long-term potential, aligning with broader trends toward electrification and decarbonization in aviation, though near-term market volatility continues to weigh on its stock performance.

