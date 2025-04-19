Gensler Breaks Silence: SEC Drops Ripple (XRP) Appeal & Shifts Crypto Strategy

The SEC’s withdrawal of enforcement actions against Ripple (XRP) , Coinbase (COIN) , and Kraken marks a significant shift from its aggressive regulatory stance under former Chair Gary Gensler, prompting optimism in the crypto industry.

Despite approving U.S. spot Bitcoin ETFs, Gensler expressed skepticism about the long-term viability of most digital tokens, comparing their fleeting appeal to the enduring value of only 2 or 3 precious metals like gold.

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission’s recent decision to withdraw high-profile enforcement actions against major cryptocurrency firms like Ripple (XRP), Coinbase (COIN), and Kraken signals a notable shift in regulatory approach, drawing commentary from former SEC Chair Gary Gensler during a CNBC appearance. Gensler, whose tenure was marked by a rigorous “regulation by enforcement” strategy, expressed skepticism about the cryptocurrency industry’s long-term viability, emphasizing that 99% of the sector’s value is driven by sentiment rather than intrinsic worth. He cautioned that sentiment-fueled markets often face unsustainable outcomes, predicting that most digital tokens will decline, a perspective that contrasts with the optimism expressed by crypto industry leaders celebrating the SEC’s retreat from legal battles.

Gensler’s remarks highlight a cautious view of digital assets, even as he acknowledged the enduring public interest in Bitcoin (BTC), which he suggested could persist due to its unique appeal. His approval of the first U.S.-based spot Bitcoin exchange-traded funds during his time at the SEC facilitated institutional adoption, yet his broader doubts about the sector’s future remain evident. He noted that while humanity has sustained fascination with only 2 or 3 precious metals like gold, the proliferation of 10 or 15,000 digital tokens – many driven by meme or sentiment – lacks a comparable foundation for lasting value. This perspective underscores the challenges of establishing cryptocurrencies as a stable asset class within traditional financial systems.

The SEC’s current withdrawal from cases, including its decision to formally abandon an appeal against Ripple Labs, marks a departure from the aggressive stance that defined Gensler’s leadership. While the agency has not publicly detailed the reasons for this pivot, the move has alleviated immediate regulatory pressure on the crypto industry, prompting speculation about a broader policy shift. The change has sparked a wave of optimism among industry leaders, as noted by CNBC host Andrew Ross Sorkin, who described crypto CEOs as taking “victory laps” in response to the dropped cases. However, Gensler’s warnings suggest that regulatory and market challenges persist, particularly as the industry grapples with balancing innovation against the need for investor protection and market stability. The evolving regulatory landscape will likely continue to shape the trajectory of digital assets, with Bitcoin and a select few tokens potentially carving out a lasting role amid a crowded and volatile market.

