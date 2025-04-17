Judge Rules Google Illegally Monopolized Online Ad Tech Market

Alphabet ’s stock declined on Thursday after a federal judge ruled that Google illegally monopolized publisher ad servers and ad exchanges, raising the possibility of a breakup of its Google Ad Manager.

’s declined on Thursday after a federal judge ruled that Google illegally monopolized publisher ad servers and ad exchanges, raising the possibility of a breakup of its Google Ad Manager. Google’s defense cited competition from Amazon and Comcast and improved product interoperability, but ongoing U.S. antitrust cases, including a upcoming Chrome browser divestiture trial, intensify pressure on its business practices.

Alphabet’s (GOOG, GOOGL) stock dipped 1.36% to $151.24 in early trading on Thursday, after touching an intraday low of $148.50, following a federal judge’s ruling that Google illegally monopolized key segments of the online advertising technology market, as reported by CNBC. U.S. District Judge Leonie Brinkema in Alexandria, Virginia, determined that Google unlawfully dominated the markets for publisher ad servers and ad exchanges, critical platforms that facilitate transactions between ad buyers and sellers. This decision, stemming from a three-week trial overseen by Brinkema last year, marks a significant setback for Google in an antitrust case brought by the U.S. Department of Justice and a coalition of states, amplifying scrutiny on the tech giant’s market power.

The ruling bolsters the Justice Department’s push for structural remedies, potentially forcing Google to divest its Google Ad Manager, which encompasses its publisher ad server and ad exchange. Prosecutors argued that Google employed classic monopolistic strategies, including acquiring competitors, locking customers into its ecosystem, and dictating transaction terms in the online ad market. While the court rejected claims of a monopoly in advertiser ad networks, the decision opens the door for prosecutors to seek a breakup of Google’s advertising products. This development compounds Google’s legal challenges, as a separate Washington court is set to review the DOJ’s demand next week for Google to sell its Chrome browser and address its dominance in online search.

Google’s defense highlighted evolving competition from Amazon (AMZN) and Comcast (CMCSA), noting the shift in digital ad spending toward apps and streaming video. The company also argued that the case focused on outdated practices, as it has since improved interoperability with competitors’ products. Despite these efforts, including prior considerations of selling its ad exchange to satisfy European regulators, Google faces mounting pressure to restructure. The ongoing antitrust battles could reshape the digital advertising landscape, where Google’s dominance has long influenced pricing and innovation.

