U.S. Draws New Red Line: Intel Must Get License to Sell to China

Intel (INTC) will require export licenses for AI chips exceeding 1,400 GB/s DRAM bandwidth, 1,100 GB/s I/O bandwidth, or 1,700 GB/s combined, impacting its Gaudi series and sales to China.

will require export licenses for AI chips exceeding 1,400 GB/s DRAM bandwidth, 1,100 GB/s I/O bandwidth, or 1,700 GB/s combined, impacting its Gaudi series and sales to China. The semiconductor sector faces pressure from U.S. trade restrictions, with Intel’s stock falling 3.12% to $19.23 and Nvidia projecting a $5.5 billion revenue hit due to export curbs on its H20 chip.

Trump’s trade policies and tariff threats are dampening the AI chip market’s momentum, raising concerns about Big Tech spending and global supply chain disruptions, as seen in ASML’s cautious outlook.

The semiconductor industry is facing a turbulent period as U.S. trade policies under President Donald Trump tighten export controls, with Intel (INTC) announcing that it will now require licenses to sell certain advanced artificial intelligence processors to Chinese clients, according to a Financial Times report. This development aligns with broader restrictions impacting the sector, as evidenced by Nvidia’s (NVDA) warning of a $5.5 billion revenue hit due to export limits on its China-tailored H20 AI chip. The Dutch chip equipment manufacturer ASML Holding (ASML) also expressed concerns about its future outlook, highlighting the growing uncertainty in the global chip market. These moves reflect a strategic effort by the U.S. to curb China’s access to cutting-edge technology, particularly in AI, amid escalating geopolitical tensions.

Intel, led by new CEO Lip-Bu Tan, specified that its chips exceeding a total DRAM bandwidth of 1,400 gigabytes per second, an input-output bandwidth of 1,100 gigabytes per second, or a combined total of 1,700 gigabytes per second will need export licenses for China. The company’s Gaudi series, designed for AI workloads, surpasses these thresholds, as does Nvidia’s H20 chip, according to the FT report. This policy shift is part of a broader U.S. strategy to limit the flow of advanced semiconductors that could enhance China’s military and technological capabilities. These measures reflect an effort to slow China’s AI development, which heavily depends on high-performance chips for training large-scale models used in autonomous systems, surveillance, and other applications.

The market reaction has been swift and severe, with Intel’s shares dropping 3.12% to $19.23 on Wednesday, reflecting investor unease about the semiconductor industry’s exposure to U.S.-China trade frictions. This decline mirrors broader sector challenges, as chip stocks face pressure from Trump’s shifting trade policies, including tariffs and export controls. The AI chip market, which enjoyed a two-year surge driven by demand for AI infrastructure, is now cooling as tariff threats and concerns over reduced spending by Big Tech firms weigh on sentiment. For instance, companies like Microsoft (MSFT) and Amazon (AMZN), major buyers of AI chips, are reportedly adopting a more cautious approach to data center investments due to rising costs and trade uncertainties.

These export restrictions are not new but expand on measures first introduced during the Biden administration, which aimed to block advanced AI chips from being used in Chinese military applications. The latest moves indicate a continued U.S. focus on high-bandwidth chips – such as Intel’s Gaudi series and Nvidia’s H20 – which provide the immense computational power required for AI model training. By imposing performance-based thresholds – such as the 1,400 GB/s DRAM or 1,100 GB/s I/O bandwidth limits – the U.S. aims to create a clear boundary between consumer-grade chips and those with strategic significance. However, these restrictions also risk disrupting the global supply chain, as China is a major market for U.S. chipmakers, accounting for a significant portion of their revenue.

The broader implications for the semiconductor industry are profound. ASML’s cautious outlook underscores the ripple effects of U.S. policies, as its lithography machines are critical for producing the chips affected by these export controls. The company’s warning signals potential demand slowdowns, particularly if Chinese chipmakers like SMIC face barriers to acquiring advanced equipment. Meanwhile, Intel and Nvidia’s challenges highlight the delicate balance U.S. firms must strike between complying with national security directives and maintaining access to the lucrative Chinese market. This dynamic suggests that Chinese firms may accelerate efforts to develop domestic alternatives, such as Huawei’s Ascend chips, though these currently lag behind U.S. offerings in performance.

For investors, the current environment is fraught with uncertainty. The 3.12% drop in Intel’s stock price reflects not only the immediate impact of export restrictions but also broader concerns about the sustainability of the AI chip boom. Trump’s trade policies, including potential future tariffs on semiconductors, could further increase costs for U.S. firms reliant on global supply chains, particularly those involving Taiwan and South Korea. While the White House has temporarily exempted some semiconductor imports, the threat of targeted tariffs looms, adding to the sector’s volatility. As the U.S. continues to prioritize technological dominance, Intel and its peers must navigate a complex landscape where innovation, profitability, and geopolitics intersect.

WallStreetPit does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.