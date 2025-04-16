Goldman Turns ‘Neutral’ on Target as Spending Cools

Goldman Sachs (GS) downgraded its Target (TGT) rating from ‘Buy’ to ‘Neutral,’ citing the retailer’s vulnerability to declining discretionary spending, which accounts for 53% of its 2024 product assortment.

downgraded its rating from ‘Buy’ to ‘Neutral,’ citing the retailer’s vulnerability to declining discretionary spending, which accounts for 53% of its 2024 product assortment. Economic pressures, including a 5.4% year-over-year drop in store visits, tariff uncertainties, and inflation, threaten Target’s margins and earnings, as consumers prioritize essentials over discretionary items like apparel and electronics.

Despite challenges, Target’s omnichannel strategies, such as same-day delivery and curbside pickup, provide some resilience, but its ability to adapt to economic headwinds will be critical for future performance.

Target Corporation (TGT) is navigating a challenging retail landscape, as evidenced by a 45% year-over-year decline in its stock price. This downturn follows a downgrade by Goldman Sachs (GS), which shifted its rating on the retailer from ‘Buy’ to ‘Neutral.’ The brokerage’s decision reflects concerns about Target’s exposure to discretionary spending, which constitutes approximately 53% of its 2024 product assortment, making it more susceptible to economic pressures compared to competitors like Costco (COST), Walmart (WMT), and BJ’s Wholesale (BJ). These peers benefit from a heavier reliance on grocery sales, which tend to be more resilient during periods of economic uncertainty.

Goldman Sachs highlighted several factors contributing to Target’s vulnerabilities. Recent consumer data from HundredX and Placer indicate negative trends, with Placer reporting a 5.4% year-over-year drop in visits per Target location in April. This decline in foot traffic aligns with Target’s own acknowledgment of a sales dip in February, which the company attributed to cold weather and weakened consumer confidence. The broader economic environment, marked by tariff uncertainty and inflation pressures, further complicates Target’s outlook. Potential tariffs, even with exemptions for electronics, could erode margins unless the retailer offsets these costs through price increases or reductions in selling, general, and administrative (SG&A) expenses. However, such measures risk alienating price-sensitive consumers or compromising operational efficiency.

The discretionary spending challenge is particularly acute for Target, as Goldman Sachs notes that a near-term recovery in these categories appears unlikely. Unlike essential goods, discretionary items like apparel, home goods, and electronics are more sensitive to shifts in consumer sentiment and disposable income. With signs of slowing sales and the potential for increased markdowns to clear inventory, Target faces heightened downside risk to its earnings. This cautious outlook contrasts with the retailer’s historical performance; since being added to Goldman’s Buy list in July 2019, Target’s shares have gained 6.5%, significantly underperforming the S&P 500’s (^GSPC) 80% surge over the same period.

Target’s struggles are emblematic of broader trends in the retail sector, where consumer behavior is increasingly shaped by economic headwinds. Data from the U.S. Census Bureau shows retail sales growth has slowed in 2025, with discretionary categories particularly affected as households prioritize essentials amid persistent inflation. The National Retail Federation has also flagged tariff risks, estimating that proposed levies could reduce U.S. consumer purchasing power by billions annually. For Target, these macro pressures compound operational challenges, as the retailer must balance competitive pricing with profitability while maintaining its brand appeal.

Despite these hurdles, Target’s scale and diversified product offerings provide some buffer. The company’s focus on omnichannel retail, including same-day delivery and curbside pickup, has helped it retain customers in a competitive market. However, with Goldman Sachs projecting continued pressure on Target’s top line due to declining discretionary spending, the retailer’s ability to adapt will be critical. Investors will likely monitor upcoming earnings reports for signs of margin resilience or strategic shifts, such as cost optimization or a pivot toward more essential goods, to counter the current headwinds. For now, Target’s stock performance and Goldman’s tempered outlook underscore the delicate balance retailers must strike in an uncertain economic climate.

