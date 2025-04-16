Hertz Stock Spikes After Pershing Square Reveals Stake

Hertz ’s (HTZ) stock surged 20% to $4.36 after Pershing Square Capital Management, led by Bill Ackman, disclosed a $46.5 million stake, owning 12.7 million shares in the $1.12 billion market cap company.

Hertz (HTZ) experienced a 20% spike this morning in its stock price, reaching $4.36, after Bill Ackman’s Pershing Square Capital Management disclosed a substantial 12.7 million share stake, valued at approximately $46.5 million, in the $1.12 billion market cap car rental company. The investment, revealed through an amended 13F filing, signals strong confidence from a hedge fund renowned for its activist approach to driving shareholder value. Pershing Square’s involvement has sparked optimism among investors, suggesting a potential turnaround for Hertz, which has faced a challenging year with a 34.76% decline in stock value year over year, despite a nearly 14% gain year to date.

The car rental industry, where Hertz operates, has been navigating a complex landscape marked by fluctuating travel demand and economic pressures. Ackman’s strategic move indicates a belief in Hertz’s ability to capitalize on recovering travel markets or implement operational improvements to bolster profitability. Pershing Square’s track record of engaging with management to unlock value adds weight to the market’s enthusiastic response, as the $46.5 million stake positions the fund as a significant influencer in Hertz’s future direction. While the company’s year-over-year performance reflects broader industry headwinds, the 14% year-to-date increase suggests resilience and potential for growth. Investors are now closely watching how Pershing Square’s involvement could reshape Hertz’s strategy, from cost optimization to fleet management, in a bid to reverse its downward trend and strengthen its competitive stance in the evolving mobility sector.

