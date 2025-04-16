Chip Stocks Tumble After Nvidia Warns of Major U.S. Export Blow

Nvidia’s $5.5 billion charge, driven by U.S. export restrictions on H20 chips to China, sparked a sharp premarket sell-off, with shares dropping 6.48% to $104.94 and peers like AMD, Micron, Broadcom, and Intel falling 2.67% to 7%.

to China, sparked a sharp premarket sell-off, with shares dropping 6.48% to $104.94 and peers like AMD, Micron, Broadcom, and Intel falling 2.67% to 7%. ASML Holding, down 3.86% to $656.77, warned of tariff-related uncertainty for 2025 and 2026, reflecting broader semiconductor industry concerns over geopolitical trade tensions.

Analysts noted the export curbs could disrupt Nvidia’s revenue while potentially ceding the Chinese AI market to rivals like Huawei, with the financial impact estimated at roughly $0.30 per share.

The global semiconductor industry faces a turbulent Wednesday as Nvidia’s disclosure of a $5.5 billion quarterly charge, tied to U.S. export restrictions on its H20 graphics processing units, reverberates across markets. The U.S. government’s April 9 directive, mandating licenses for chip exports to China and select regions, has intensified pressure on American chipmakers, despite China’s enduring importance as a revenue driver. Nvidia, for instance, generated $17 billion – over 13% of its sales – from China in its last fiscal year. The announcement triggered a sharp premarket sell-off, with Nvidia’s shares sliding 6.48% to $104.94, while Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) fell 7% to $88.40, Micron Technology (MU) dropped 4% to $68.16, Broadcom (AVGO) declined 3.84% to $172.08, and Intel (INTC) slipped 2.67% to $19.32.

The ripple effects extended beyond U.S. borders. ASML Holding (ASML), the world’s leading supplier of chip-making equipment, saw its shares dip 3.86% to $656.77. The Dutch company flagged tariffs as a growing concern, clouding its outlook for 2025 and 2026. ASML’s equipment is critical for producing advanced chips, and any disruption in its supply chain or market access could exacerbate the industry’s challenges. The broader market reaction underscores the semiconductor sector’s vulnerability to geopolitical tensions, particularly as the U.S. seeks to curb China’s access to cutting-edge technology in the race for AI supremacy.

Analysts offered mixed perspectives on the fallout. Morgan Stanley (MS) noted that while export limits on Nvidia’s H20 were anticipated, the abrupt reduction in supply and a significant inventory writedown could disrupt revenue and earnings projections. The bank highlighted that Nvidia had expected higher H20 revenue moving forward, making the $5.5 billion charge a bitter pill. Conversely, Bernstein’s Stacy Rasgon argued that banning the H20 chip was counterproductive, estimating its financial impact at roughly 30 cents per share—a modest hit in the broader context. Rasgon went further, warning that such restrictions could cede the Chinese AI market to domestic competitors like Huawei, undermining U.S. companies’ long-term competitiveness.

The U.S. export controls reflect a strategic push to maintain technological leadership in AI, where advanced chips like Nvidia’s H20 play a pivotal role. However, these measures come at a cost. China’s market remains a cornerstone for global chipmakers, and repeated curbs have already strained U.S. firms’ ability to capitalize on its demand. Nvidia’s H20, designed to comply with earlier export rules, was a workaround to maintain sales in China, but the latest restrictions have upended that strategy. The $5.5 billion charge not only reflects immediate financial pain but also signals potential long-term revenue losses if alternative markets or products fail to fill the gap.

For companies like AMD, Broadcom, Micron, and Intel, the sell-off highlights broader concerns about their exposure to U.S.-China trade dynamics. These firms rely on global supply chains and diverse markets, and any escalation in restrictions could further erode investor confidence. Similarly, ASML’s cautious outlook points to a growing wariness of protectionist policies, including tariffs, which could disrupt the delicate balance of the semiconductor ecosystem. The industry, already grappling with supply chain bottlenecks and surging demand for AI-driven chips, now faces heightened uncertainty.

As the U.S. tightens its grip on chip exports, the semiconductor sector stands at a crossroads. While the immediate financial toll – evident in Nvidia’s $5.5 billion charge and the premarket declines of major players – is significant, the strategic implications are even weightier. Handing market share to Chinese rivals like Huawei could reshape the global AI landscape, challenging the very dominance the U.S. seeks to preserve. For now, investors and industry leaders alike are left navigating a complex web of policy, competition, and innovation, with no clear resolution in sight.

