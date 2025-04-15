Apple Airlifts $2 Billion Worth of iPhones from India in Record March Move

Apple ’s (AAPL) suppliers Foxconn and Tata Electronics shipped nearly $2 billion in iPhones to the U.S. in March, with Foxconn exporting $1.31 billion and Tata $612 million, a record high to counter Trump’s tariffs.

Apple airlifted 600 tons of iPhones using six cargo jets from Chennai, reducing customs clearance to six hours from 30, with most shipments landing in Chicago to maintain U.S. inventory amid a 26% duty on Indian imports.

Apple’s (AAPL) strategic pivot to India as a manufacturing hub has yielded significant results, with its key suppliers, Foxconn and Tata Electronics, shipping iPhones valued at nearly $2 billion to the United States in March alone, marking an all-time high, according to customs data reviewed by Reuters. This surge, driven by concerns over President Donald Trump’s tariffs, saw Foxconn export $1.31 billion worth of smartphones, including iPhone 13, 14, 16, and 16e models, matching its combined shipments for January and February. Tata contributed $612 million, a 63% increase from the prior month, with iPhone 15 and 16 models. Together, Foxconn’s exports to the U.S. this year reached $5.3 billion, reflecting India’s growing role in Apple’s supply chain diversification.

To maintain inventory in the U.S., one of its largest markets, Apple airlifted 600 tons of iPhones using at least six cargo jets from Chennai Air Cargo terminal, with most shipments landing in Chicago, alongside Los Angeles and New York. The operation, expedited by lobbying Indian authorities to reduce customs clearance at Chennai airport from 30 hours to six, underscores Apple’s proactive measures to mitigate tariff impacts. While April saw a 26% duty on Indian imports – far below China’s over 100% – Trump’s three-month pause on most tariffs, excluding China, offers temporary relief. However, his indication that exemptions for China-made electronics may end soon keeps pressure on Apple to leverage India’s lower tariffs and robust infrastructure, ensuring cost stability amid global trade uncertainties.

