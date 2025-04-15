Tax Deadline: IRS Grants Tax Extension for Florida and Several Other States

The IRS extended the 2024 tax filing deadline to May 1, 2025, for taxpayers in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, and specific areas in Tennessee, Virginia, Juneau, Alaska, and Chaves County, New Mexico, due to natural disasters like Hurricane Helene, which caused 215 deaths.

Additional extensions were granted to October 15, 2025, for Los Angeles County, California, after wildfires killed 29 people, and to November 3, 2025, for Kentucky and parts of West Virginia due to severe February storms, easing the burden on affected communities.

The Internal Revenue Service has granted automatic tax filing extensions for 2024 returns to taxpayers in multiple states impacted by natural disasters, providing relief as the standard April 15, 2025, deadline approaches, according to a report by NBC News. Taxpayers across Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina benefit from a May 1, 2025, deadline due to the catastrophic effects of Hurricane Helene, which claimed at least 215 lives, with over half in North Carolina. Florida faced additional devastation from Hurricane Milton, compounding recovery efforts. Specific regions in Tennessee and Virginia, alongside Juneau, Alaska, and Chaves County, New Mexico, also qualify for the May 1 extension, triggered by FEMA-declared disasters including flooding in August 2024 and severe storms in October 2024, respectively.

Beyond these nine states, Los Angeles County, California, residents have until October 15, 2025, to file, following January wildfires that killed 29 people and ravaged tens of thousands of acres and thousands of structures. Kentucky and select West Virginia counties face a November 3, 2025, deadline due to February storms involving straight-line winds, flooding, landslides, and mudslides. The IRS began accepting returns on January 27, 2025, and millions have already filed. These extensions, automatically applied to affected areas, ease the burden on communities rebuilding after significant losses, ensuring taxpayers can focus on recovery without immediate tax obligations. For a complete list of qualifying areas, visit the IRS website.

