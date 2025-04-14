Salesforce Price Target Cut to $250

Salesforce (CRM) stock rose slightly to $255.58 in Monday trading, with an intraday high of $260.00, following a Friday close at $255.00.

Salesforce (CRM), a leading enterprise software company, saw its stock edge up to $255.58 in Monday trading, reaching an intraday high of $260.00 after closing at $255.00 on Friday. This modest movement occurs against a backdrop of cautious market sentiment, as DA Davidson analyst Gil Luria adjusted the firm’s price target on Salesforce to $250 from $275, maintaining a ‘Neutral’ rating. The revision reflects broader concerns within the software sector, with DA Davidson anticipating one or two quarters of negative GDP growth in the U.S. this year, which is expected to dampen corporate investment and consumer activity, contributing to lower growth projections and valuations for companies like Salesforce.

Luria’s analysis underscores the interplay between economic indicators and tech valuations, noting that the anticipated GDP contraction has already influenced market dynamics. Salesforce, with its robust portfolio spanning sales, service, and marketing solutions, is not immune to these pressures but benefits from its established position in the enterprise market. The adjustment of the price target to $250 signals a tempered outlook, yet the stock’s tendency to hover near the $255 level suggests that investors are weighing short-term uncertainties against Salesforce’s strategic strengths. As businesses brace for a possible economic slowdown, Salesforce’s focus on scalable, cloud-driven tools positions it to adapt to shifting corporate priorities, maintaining its relevance in a competitive software landscape.

