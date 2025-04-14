Bullish Upgrade Sends Apple Shares Skyward

Apple ’s (AAPL) stock rose 3.50% to $208.05, hitting $212.94 intraday, driven by a U.S. tariff exemption on smartphones that supports its China-heavy supply chain.

Apple’s (AAPL) stock climbed 3.50% to $208.05 in early trading on Monday, peaking at $212.94 during the session, as investor optimism surged following a pivotal policy development. The U.S. decision last Friday to exempt smartphones from tariffs represents a significant win for Apple, a company heavily reliant on global supply chains, particularly in China, where the majority of its iPhones are assembled. This exemption shields Apple from cost increases that could have squeezed margins or driven up prices for consumers, bolstering confidence in its near-term financial stability. KeyBanc, acknowledging this shift, upgraded Apple’s rating to ‘Sector Weight’ from ‘Underweight,’ noting in a research note to investors that the tariff relief undermines their earlier bearish outlook. Without assigning a specific price target, the firm signaled that the conditions for their prior downside prediction are no longer likely, reflecting a recalibrated view of Apple’s market position.

The tariff exemption arrives at a critical juncture for Apple, which has navigated challenges from supply chain disruptions and intensifying competition in the smartphone market. By avoiding additional duties, Apple gains breathing room to maintain its pricing strategy and invest in innovation, such as advancements in AI and augmented reality that are central to its long-term growth. The stock’s upward movement underscores the market’s sensitivity to trade policy, particularly for tech giants with global footprints. As Cupertino takes advantage of this reprieve, investors will be closely monitoring its ability to capitalize on product demand and maintain its current momentum in the market.

