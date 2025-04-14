Apple, Super Micro and Nvidia Soar as Tariff Exemptions Fuel Premarket Rally

Apple (AAPL) surged nearly 7% to $211.49, Dell (DELL) rose 7.84% to $88.35, Nvidia (NVDA) gained 3.42% to $114.72, Super Micro Computer (SMCI) jumped over 6% to $35.20, and Tesla increased 2.4% to $258.35 in premarket trading after U.S. tariff exemptions for electronics like smartphones and chips.

The exemptions exclude electronics from Trump’s 125% tariff on Chinese goods and 10% tax on other imports, but Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick warned new duties could apply to smartphones, computers, and semiconductors within two months.

Apple, down 21% this year and heavily reliant on China for 80% to 90% of iPhone production, stands to benefit most if exemptions persist, while Tesla (TSLA), down nearly 38%, faces scrutiny ahead of its upcoming earnings report.

The U.S. Customs and Border Protection Agency’s decision to exempt a range of electronics – smartphones, computers, hard drives, memory chips, flat-screen displays, and integrated circuits – from steep tariffs sparked a surge in tech stocks during Monday’s premarket trading. Apple (AAPL) led the pack, gaining nearly 7% to $211.49, a significant boost for a company that has seen its stock drop 21% this year and relies heavily on China, where 80% to 90% of its iPhones are manufactured, alongside facilities in India and Vietnam. Nvidia (NVDA) also rose 3.42% to $114.72, reflecting its stake in the exempted memory chips and semiconductors critical to its AI and graphics processing units. Dell Technologies (DELL) climbed 7.84% to $88.35, and Super Micro Computer (SMCI) jumped over 6% to $35.20, both benefiting from the exclusion of computers and related components. Tesla (TSLA), whose electric vehicles integrate flat-screen displays and advanced onboard computers, saw a 2.4% uptick to $258.35, despite a 38% decline in its stock value this year, with its quarterly earnings report looming next week.

This tariff relief, sparing electronics from President Donald Trump’s 125% duties on Chinese imports and 10% taxes on goods from other trading partners, offers a temporary reprieve for tech giants navigating a turbulent global trade landscape. However, Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick’s remarks on ABC’s “This Week” introduced uncertainty, warning that these exemptions might be short-lived, with new duties potentially hitting smartphones, computers, and semiconductors within two months. Lutnick’s statement underscores the volatility of Trump’s tariff strategy, which he announced on April 2, dubbing it “Liberation Day.” That policy shift has disrupted global supply chains and rattled financial markets, given the heavy reliance of U.S. tech firms on international manufacturing hubs, particularly in China. For Apple, the exemptions could be a lifeline if sustained, as its supply chain is deeply tied to Chinese assembly lines, making it especially vulnerable to tariff hikes.

The broader implications of these developments highlight the delicate balance tech companies must strike in a climate of unpredictable trade policies. While the immediate market reaction reflects optimism, the prospect of reimposed tariffs looms large, potentially driving up costs for consumers and squeezing profit margins for manufacturers. Tesla’s modest gains, for instance, signal investor caution ahead of its earnings, where tariff impacts may come into sharper focus. The tech sector’s reliance on globalized production means that even temporary exemptions can ripple through stock valuations, as seen in Monday’s premarket moves. Yet, Lutnick’s cautionary note serves as a reminder that the trade environment remains fluid, with the U.S. government’s next moves likely to shape the industry’s trajectory in an era where semiconductors and electronics are not just products but strategic assets in global competition.

