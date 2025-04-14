Dow Soars 650 Points as Tariff Exemptions Spark Tech Rally

Stock futures surged, with Dow Jones futures up 646 points (1.62%), S&P 500 futures rising 85.50 points (1.59%), and Nasdaq-100 future s gaining 350.75 (1.86%), driven by President Trump’s tariff exemption for tech products like smartphones and semiconductors.

Major banks, including Bank of America (BAC) and Citi (C), will report earnings this week, offering insights into the tariffs’ economic impact amid a volatile market that saw its strongest week since 2023.

The financial markets opened the week with a surge of optimism, as stock futures climbed sharply following President Donald Trump’s unexpected decision to exempt key technology products from new tariffs. Futures linked to the Dow Jones Industrial Average advanced nearly 650 points, a 1.62% increase, while S&P 500 futures rose 1.59%, and Nasdaq-100 futures gained 1.86%. This momentum was driven by the U.S. Customs and Border Protection’s guidance, released late Friday, which excluded smartphones, computers, semiconductors, and other components from Trump’s “reciprocal” tariffs. The exemption sparked a rally in tech stocks, with Apple (AAPL) shares soaring over 5% in premarket trading and Nvidia (NVDA) advancing 3.3%. The Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) also saw a 2.4% uptick to 203.14 before the opening bell, reflecting the sector’s pivotal role in the broader market’s upward trajectory.

Despite this enthusiasm, uncertainty lingers. Over the weekend, Trump, alongside Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick, indicated that these exemptions might not be permanent, suggesting the products could still face the existing 20% “Fentanyl Tariffs” under a reclassified tariff structure. This ambiguity, articulated in Trump’s Truth Social post, threatens to temper the market’s gains, as investors grapple with the potential for renewed trade disruptions. The tech sector, a cornerstone of recent market performance, remains particularly sensitive to such policy shifts, given its reliance on global supply chains.

The broader market context adds complexity to the current rally. The “Magnificent Seven” stocks, which have driven much of the market’s strength in recent years, have faced pressure since Trump’s earlier “liberation day” tariff announcement. That policy shift, which included a dramatic 145% tariff hike on Chinese imports while pausing other reciprocal duties, contributed to extraordinary volatility last week. Wednesday’s historic surge stood out, marking a high point in a week that analysts noted as the strongest for major indexes since at least 2023. This performance underscores the market’s resilience, even as traditional safe-haven assets like longer-term Treasury yields climb and the U.S. dollar weakens against foreign currencies, signaling shifting investor priorities amid trade and economic uncertainty.

As the week unfolds, corporate earnings will provide further insight into the tariffs’ ripple effects. Major banks, including BofA (BAC) and Citi (C) on Tuesday, are expected to shed light on how these policies are reshaping financial outlooks. Investors will be closely watching for signs of strain or adaptation, particularly as global trade dynamics evolve. The interplay between policy uncertainty and corporate performance will likely dictate whether the market’s current momentum can be sustained, with technology stocks remaining at the heart of this high-stakes narrative.

