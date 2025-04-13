Palantir in Play: Seasoned Trader Lays Out New Price Target

Palantir Technologies (PLTR) , with a 290% stock increase over the past year, is set to report Q1 2025 earnings on May 5, expecting $0.08 per share and $862.57 million in revenue.

Despite profit-taking due to high valuation, confidence remains high with all 11 analysts raising estimates, bolstered by potential involvement in a government API project and ongoing contract wins.

Palantir Technologies (PLTR), with its stock soaring 290% over the past year, is poised for its Q1 2025 earnings release on May 5, with Wall Street anticipating $0.08 per share on revenue of $862.57 million. Veteran trader Stephen Guilfoyle, whose career began on the New York Stock Exchange floor in the 1980s, remains steadfastly bullish, recently raising his price target from $110 to $116, a 31% hike from stock’s Friday $88.55 close. He highlights the company’s robust fundamentals, noting its projection of $860 million in sales and $356 million in operating cash flow at the midpoint, reflecting year-over-year revenue growth exceeding 36%. Despite market weakness prompting some investors to cash in on Palantir’s substantial gains, Guilfoyle argues the stock’s technical outlook remains strong, underpinned by a balance sheet he describes as one of the strongest he has encountered.

The company’s resilience stands out, particularly as it faces no import-related pressures, and CEO Alex Karp continues to secure contract after contract, bolstering Palantir’s growth trajectory. Guilfoyle observes that all 11 sell-side analysts he tracks have raised their estimates since the quarter began, signaling broad confidence in Palantir’s performance. However, the stock’s high valuation by traditional metrics has led to profit-taking, as traders capitalize on its steep ascent. The upcoming earnings report will be critical, with the magnitude of any potential beat on cash flow projections likely to influence market sentiment. Palantir’s focus on AI-driven data analytics for government and commercial clients positions it well in a tech landscape hungry for scalable solutions, though maintaining momentum will require consistent execution. As May 6 approaches, investors will scrutinize whether Palantir can deliver results that justify its premium and reinforce Guilfoyle’s optimism.

