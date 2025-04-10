AIRO Goes Public: IPO Officially Unveiled in Market Debut

AIRO Group Holdings , Inc. is launching an IPO, offering 5 million shares of its stock, with an option for underwriters to buy an additional 750,000 shares, aiming to list on Nasdaq under “AIRO” at $14.00 to $16.00 per share.

This move shows AIRO’s confidence in its advanced technologies, like self-flying systems, and its goal to attract investors while strengthening its position in a competitive industry.

AIRO Group Holdings, Inc., a company focused on advanced aerospace and defense technologies, is launching an initial public offering of 5 million shares of its common stock, with an extra 750,000 shares available for underwriters to buy within 30 days if demand exceeds supply. The company plans to list its stock on the Nasdaq Global Market with the ticker “AIRO” and expects to sell each share for between $14.00 and $16.00, aiming to raise money with help from major firms like Cantor, BTIG, Mizuho, and Bancroft Capital. This move shows AIRO’s goal to attract investors interested in its work on cutting-edge solutions for aerospace and defense.

AIRO intends to use the money from selling these shares—estimated at $70 million to $80 million, or up to $90.5 million if all 5,750,000 shares are sold—along with its current cash to grow its business, pay off debts, and cover everyday expenses. This cash boost will help AIRO improve its technology and strengthen its position in an industry that values new ideas and precision. The company sees this as a chance to expand its work in areas like self-flying systems or defense tools, which could appeal to big investors.

Going public on Nasdaq (^IXIC) is a big step for AIRO, showing it believes in its tech and thinks the market will too. By selling 5,000,000 shares, or up to 5,750,000 if the extra shares are bought, at $14.00 to $16.00 each, AIRO is setting itself up to not just clear debts but also push its projects forward. This simple plan highlights AIRO’s aim to become a standout name in aerospace and defense technology.

