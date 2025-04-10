Bitcoin to $250K? Cardano Founder Sees Big Year for Crypto and the ‘Magnificent 7’

Cardano’s (ADA) Charles Hoskinson predicts Bitcoin (BTC) could reach $250,000 by the end of 2025, fueled by tech giants like Microsoft (MSFT) and Apple (AAPL) entering crypto, a 13% rise in crypto users to 659 million in 2024, and anticipated Federal Reserve interest rate cuts.

Hoskinson sees geopolitical shifts toward a “great powers conflict” and a weakening rules-based order driving cryptocurrency as the future of globalization, boosting Bitcoin’s value amid stabilizing markets.

Charles Hoskinson, a seasoned cryptocurrency expert and founder of the Cardano (ADA) blockchain, has boldly predicted that Bitcoin (BTC) – last trading at $81,531 – could soar to $250,000 as early as 2025, driven by a confluence of geopolitical shifts, monetary policy changes, and growing adoption by tech giants like Microsoft (MSFT) and Apple (AAPL). Speaking to CNBC on the “Beyond The Valley” podcast recorded on Tuesday, Hoskinson, who also co-founded Ethereum (ETH) and leads Input Output (IOHK), expressed confidence that Bitcoin’s trajectory will rebound despite its recent volatility. Trading below $77,000 for much of the past week, Bitcoin briefly spiked above $82,000 on Wednesday after U.S. President Donald Trump adjusted his “reciprocal tariffs” policy, lowering levies to 10% for 90 days to facilitate trade negotiations—a move that came after Hoskinson’s comments but aligns with his view that tariff fears will prove overblown.

Hoskinson’s optimism hinges on several key factors, starting with the expanding user base of cryptocurrencies, which grew 13% year-on-year in 2024 to 659 million people, according to Crypto.com. He sees this surge as a foundation for Bitcoin’s potential climb, especially as traditional financial systems face disruption. Bitcoin, which hit a record high above $100,000 in January, has since stumbled amid a broader sell-off of risk assets triggered by Trump’s initial tariff threats targeting countries worldwide. Yet Hoskinson dismisses the tariff impact as a “dud,” suggesting that global trade dynamics will stabilize as nations negotiate, with most siding with the U.S. over China, easing market jitters and setting the stage for a crypto resurgence.

The veteran crypto founder also ties Bitcoin’s potential ascent to macroeconomic trends, particularly the U.S. Federal Reserve’s anticipated interest rate cuts. He argues that lower rates will unleash “fast, cheap money” into the economy, much of which will flow into cryptocurrencies as investors seek high-return assets. This influx, he contends, could propel Bitcoin to $250,000 by the end of 2025 or into the following year. Hoskinson’s forecast gains further weight from the prospect of technology behemoths like Microsoft and Apple entering the crypto space, a development that could lend mainstream credibility and infrastructure to the market, amplifying its growth potential.

Geopolitics plays a central role in Hoskinson’s thesis, as he describes a world shifting from a “rules-based international order” to a “great powers conflict.” With examples like Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and the looming possibility of China targeting Taiwan, he asserts that traditional treaties and global business frameworks are losing efficacy. In this environment, Hoskinson views cryptocurrency as the only viable option for globalization, offering a decentralized alternative to faltering systems. His prediction, made before Trump’s tariff rollback, reflects a belief that markets will adapt to this “new normal,” shrugging off short-term turbulence to embrace crypto’s long-term promise. Even with Bitcoin’s recent dip from its January peak, Hoskinson and other industry players remain steadfastly bullish, eyeing a transformative year ahead.

