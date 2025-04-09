Nvidia Soars 15% as Trump’s Tariff Pause Sparks Tech Frenzy

President Trump’s 90-day tariff pause sparked a megacap tech rally, with Tesla surging 19%, Nvidia 15%, Apple 10%, Meta 12%, and Amazon 11%, as investors cheered relief from potential cost increases tied to foreign production.

The Dow soared 2,700 points – its biggest rally in five years – while the S&P 500 and Nasdaq gained over 8% and 10%, respectively, reflecting broad market optimism about the temporary trade reprieve.

President Donald Trump’s decision to implement a 90-day pause on certain tariffs has ignited a powerful rally in megacap tech stocks, with investors breathing a sigh of relief over potential cost pressures that had loomed over companies reliant on foreign production and components. Tesla (TSLA) led the charge, soaring 19%, while Nvidia (NVDA) climbed 15%, buoyed by the prospect of eased trade burdens that could have squeezed margins for these innovation-driven firms. Apple (AAPL) and Meta (META) followed suit, jumping 10% and 12% respectively, and Amazon rounded out the surge with an 11% gain, as markets embraced the temporary reprieve from tariff-related uncertainty.

The broader market mirrored this enthusiasm, with the Dow (^DJI) rocketing 2,700 points – its largest single-day rally in five years – while the S&P 500 (^GSPC) and Nasdaq (^IXIC) posted robust gains of over 8% and 10%, respectively, reflecting widespread optimism about Trump’s strategic pivot. The pause comes as a critical lifeline for tech giants, whose global supply chains had faced the threat of escalating costs, potentially crimping profitability and innovation budgets. Investors, previously on edge about how these tariffs would ripple through to higher prices or reduced earnings, seized the moment to drive a broad-based rebound, underscoring the outsized role trade policy plays in shaping market sentiment.

This rally highlights the market’s sensitivity to Trump’s trade maneuvers, with the 90-day window offering a buffer for megacap companies like Tesla, Nvidia, Apple, Meta, and Amazon to recalibrate strategies without the immediate overhang of tariff-induced cost hikes. The Dow’s 2,700-point leap, paired with the S&P 500’s 8% and Nasdaq’s 10% surges, signals a collective exhale from Wall Street, though the gains also reflect relief rather than resolution, given the pause’s temporary nature. For now, the tech sector’s jump underscores a market eager to capitalize on any de-escalation in trade tensions, setting the stage for a potentially volatile period as the 90-day clock ticks.

