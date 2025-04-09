Treasury Secretary: After 40 Years, It’s Main Street’s Turn to Prosper

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent , speaking at the American Bankers Association’s Washington Summit, emphasized President Trump’s focus on Main Street prosperity through tax cuts and deregulation, despite new tariffs sparking the S&P 500’s worst four-day drop since 2020, now 19% off its February peak.

Recession fears have intensified as tariffs fuel uncertainty, with JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon predicting an economic downturn, while Main Street’s growing market exposure via 401(k)s and IRAs ties its fate to the S&P 500’s decline, challenging Bessent’s vision.

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, speaking at the American Bankers Association’s Washington Summit, emphasized that President Donald Trump’s economic vision prioritizes Main Street’s prosperity over Wall Street’s, even as steep new tariffs – implemented a week ago – have triggered a stock market rout unseen since the pandemic’s onset in 2020. Bessent, a hedge fund veteran who founded Key Square Capital Management after years with George Soros, argued that while Wall Street has amassed unprecedented wealth over the past four decades, the next four years under Trump will focus on empowering Main Street to hire workers, drive investment, and revive the American Dream. The S&P 500 (^GSPC), now 19% below its February peak and teetering on the edge of a 20% bear market, reflects the market’s unease, yet Bessent insists the administration’s agenda can avert a recession through strategic tax policies.

The tariffs have jolted financial markets, amplifying recession fears as uncertainty mounts over their impact on trade, inflation, and corporate earnings, a concern echoed by JPMorgan Chase (JPM) CEO Jamie Dimon, who warned Wednesday of a likely economic downturn fueled by the escalating trade war. Bessent, Trump’s chief economic spokesman, outlined a plan to sidestep such an outcome, advocating for the preservation of expiring tax cuts, reinstating 100% depreciation, and advancing Trump’s proposals like eliminating taxes on tips, Social Security, and overtime to bolster private-sector leverage while gradually reducing government debt. This approach, he cautioned, must be phased to avoid tipping the economy into recession, a delicate balance as Main Street’s fortunes intertwine with market dynamics.

Despite the wealthy holding most stock, Main Street’s stake in the market has grown since the 1970s with individual retirement accounts and 401(k)s from Reagan’s era, making the S&P 500’s 19% slide a palpable hit to small business confidence and broader economic sentiment. Bessent’s Main Street-first rhetoric underscores a shift from Wall Street’s dominance, but the tariffs’ fallout – evidenced by the worst four-day stock decline since 2020 – challenges this vision, as trade war ripple effects threaten growth and profitability. This dynamic highlights this tension, with Bessent positioning Trump’s policies as a corrective to decades of Wall Street-centric gains, aiming to reorient economic priorities while navigating the precarious line between stimulus and stability.

