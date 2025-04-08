Cramer: Recession? Maybe. Collapse? No Chance.

Jim Cramer advised investors to stay calm amid tariff-induced market volatility, arguing the 15% downturn is a one-off event tied to Trump’s high tariffs, not a systemic crisis like 2008, as U.S. institutions remain strong despite recession risks.

He noted that historical 15% declines typically signal a buying opportunity rather than a sell-off, with the current drop driven by policy rather than leverage or Fed tightening, suggesting the worst may be over.

Citing J.P. Morgan’s Michael Semblis, Cramer emphasized that stock market bottoms often precede economic rebounds, and while the administration’s tariff plan hurts the economy, it won’t lead to a catastrophic collapse.

Jim Cramer, host of CNBC’s “Mad Money,” addressed the recent market volatility sparked by President Trump’s sweeping new tariffs, explaining why he urged investors not to panic and to stay the course. He began by evaluating the nature of the sell-off, ruling out a systemic crisis akin to the financial collapse of 2008 after discussions with his colleague David Faber confirmed the strength of U.S. institutions, including major banks, despite the likelihood of a recession driven by the president’s tariff policies. Cramer emphasized that unlike the 2007 crisis, which stemmed from excessive leverage across financial institutions, the current 15 percent market downturn reflects a one-off event tied to the unexpectedly high tariffs, a situation he believes the economy can eventually overcome, even if the president appears indifferent to the short- and long-term consequences.

Cramer pointed to historical patterns, noting that in most 15 percent declines over the past four years – barring systemic failures like the financial crisis – the market has typically hit its low and become a buying opportunity rather than a signal to sell. He argued that the worst may already be behind us, given that the proximate cause this time is the tariff decision, not a Federal Reserve overreach or a pervasive structural flaw, though he acknowledged the economy faces real trouble as long as the tariffs persist. Drawing on insights from J.P. Morgan (JPM) strategist Michael Semblis, whom he praised for a compelling presentation, Cramer highlighted that stock market bottoms often precede rebounds in economic indicators like employment, industrial production, and GDP growth, suggesting the administration’s approach, while damaging, is not catastrophic enough to trigger a systemic meltdown.

