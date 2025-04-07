Broadcom Authorizes Massive $10B Stock Buyback

Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) shares rose 5.37% to $154.14 in Monday’s regular trading and gained another 3% to $158.87 after hours, following the announcement of a $10 billion share repurchase program authorized through December 31, 2025.

CFO Kirsten Spears emphasized the company’s strong cash flow generation, noting that the $10 billion repurchase reflects Broadcom’s ability to deliver shareholder value while maintaining its strategic position in critical technology sectors.

Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) saw its stock surge 5.37% to close at $154.14 during Monday’s regular trading session, with an additional 3% climb to $158.87 in after-hours trading, buoyed by the announcement of a $10 billion share repurchase program authorized by its Board of Directors, set to run through December 31, 2025. CEO Hock Tan underscored the move as a testament to the company’s robust position in the semiconductor and infrastructure software markets, emphasizing Broadcom’s pivotal role in supporting hyperscalers as they integrate generative AI into their growing platforms. This confidence is rooted in the firm’s diversified portfolio, which spans mission-critical technologies that power innovation across industries, positioning it as a linchpin in the evolving digital landscape.

CFO Kirsten Spears echoed this sentiment, highlighting the repurchase program as a reflection of Broadcom’s strong cash flow generation, a financial muscle that enables the company to return significant value to shareholders. The $10 billion initiative signals a strategic deployment of capital, leveraging the company’s fiscal health to bolster investor returns while maintaining its competitive edge in a high-stakes tech sector. The stock’s sharp uptick—both during and after regular hours—suggests market approval of this approach, with investors betting on Broadcom’s ability to sustain momentum in a space increasingly defined by AI-driven demand and infrastructure needs. This repurchase authorization, paired with the company’s operational strengths, paints a picture of a firm poised to capitalize on emerging opportunities while rewarding those who hold its shares.

