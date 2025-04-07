BlackRock’s Fear: Are We Headed for Another 20% Crash?

BlackRock CEO Larry Fink , in a Bloomberg interview at The Economic Club of New York, described the 20% U.S. equity selloff over three days as a buying opportunity, citing the firm’s 37-year focus on long-termism despite tariff-related economic ripples.

BlackRock CEO Larry Fink, speaking with Bloomberg’s Erik Schatzker at The Economic Club of New York, framed the recent 20% plunge in U.S. equities over three days as a buying opportunity rather than a cause for panic, drawing on his 37 years steering the firm through market turbulence. He acknowledged the significant ripple effects of potential tariffs looming over the economy, likening the current surge in client conversations to the intensity seen when the economy shuttered in March 2020, yet emphasized BlackRock’s (BLK) focus on long-termism over daily fluctuations. Managing $11 trillion across 106 countries with offices in 36, Fink highlighted the firm’s dual strength: aggregating global insights from capital flows while staying deeply connected to local clients, a strategy he sees as vital in supporting investors from Canadians to Europeans and Americans amidst this volatility.

Fink’s perspective remains grounded in a belief in the enduring vitality of the U.S. economy, even as he conceded markets could slide another 20% from current levels. He pointed to stocks that have already shed 30% to 40% since January highs, suggesting that for long-term investors, the selloff presents a chance to buy in rather than retreat. BlackRock’s role as a fiduciary, he stressed, is to harness its global reach and local presence to guide clients through this uncertainty, offering a steady hand whether markets stabilize or face further declines. His outlook reflects a measured confidence that transcends the immediate shock of tariffs and market drops, positioning the present as a moment to seize opportunity rather than succumb to short-term fears.

