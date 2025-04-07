Oklo Stock Sinks as Sam Altman Cuts Stake

Oklo Inc. ‘s (OKLO ) stock dropped more than 8% in premarket trading, after OpenAI CEO Sam Altman reduced his stake from 8.2% to 4.8%, amid a 34% decline over the past three months.

Oklo Inc. (OKLO), a Santa Clara, California-based developer of advanced fission reactors, has seen its stock price decline significantly, dropping 8.48% to $18.12 in premarket trading on Monday. This downturn coincides with Sam Altman, the high-profile CEO of OpenAI and a key investor, reducing his stake in the company from 8.2% to 4.8%. The move has raised eyebrows among investors, particularly as Oklo navigates a challenging market landscape. Over the past three months, the stock has shed 34% of its value, reflecting broader uncertainties impacting investor sentiment.

The recent 9% loss over the last five trading sessions mirrors a turbulent period for the broader market, heavily influenced by tariff-related volatility. Ongoing trade tensions, particularly between the U.S. and China, have fueled recession fears, dragging down energy and technology stocks alike. Oklo, positioned at the intersection of these sectors with its innovative nuclear energy solutions, has not been immune to the ripple effects. Investors appear cautious as macroeconomic pressures mount, overshadowing the company’s long-term potential in the clean energy space.

Despite these setbacks, Oklo remains a noteworthy player in the advanced nuclear sector, aiming to deploy small modular reactors to meet rising energy demands, particularly from AI-driven data centers—a field Altman knows well. However, the stock’s downward trajectory suggests that market dynamics and insider moves are currently outweighing optimism about its future. With no revenue yet and regulatory hurdles ahead, Oklo’s path forward remains uncertain, though its ties to influential figures like Altman keep it in the spotlight amid a volatile energy market.

